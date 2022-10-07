Missoulian editorial: Huckleberries in City Hall

Here’s a huckleberry milk shake for Sierra Farmer as she settles into the City Council Ward 2 seat. Missoula offered up a diverse and distinctive slate of six candidates for the appointed position, replacing Jordan Hess after he was appointed mayor following the death of John Engen. Each had vocal support from council members and community advocates. And although it took four rounds of balloting to settle on Farmer, that indicates a flexibility of attitude and willingness to coalesce among council members that will prove valuable in the public blender of decision-making this city presents.

It leaves a sour taste in the mouth when you come to a planning meeting to hear everything’s already planned. Add bitterness over mistakes in the planning information and you have a chokecherry of a situation around the future of Holland Lake Lodge. In a pair of meetings in Condon and Seeley Lake, Flathead National Forest officials had to start off by apologizing for initially framing their review as a categorical exclusion — rather than an analysis of a multi-million-dollar resort expansion on the edge of a wilderness area. To then admit that the project considered for change is publicly described as 15 acres, but the proposal is for 19 acres and the actual permit only covers 10.53 acres is a failure defying statistical description. The public process required for this proposal is designed to ensure transparency and build trust. While we commend the developer and Forest Service for acknowledging their missteps, the angry reception their presentations received last week were the cost of doing a less than transparent and trustworthy effort.

It’s always good to know where you stand, and Missoula-based mapping company onX got 87.4 million huckleberries (dollars) worth of confirmation in Series B venture capital investment. That’s one of the largest-ever stock market validations of a local business, which has already seen its staff grow by 300% since 2018. OnX layers together maps showing public and private property, trails and campgrounds and hundreds of other details across 852 million acres of backcountry — helping hunters and hikers know where they are and what’s legal there.

A history book of chokecherries to the Montana Housing Task Force for its draft report suggesting a pile of ideas that have torn neighbors and neighborhoods apart in the recent past. Some Missoulians must still remember the feuds over “boundary line relocations.” The fights over calling that apartment in the detached garage an “accessory dwelling unit” or a “butt hut.” The “family definition” occupancy standard debate that pivoted on the legal difference between a house full of college student renters and a house full of nuns (really). If these terms seem vague, get ready for history to repeat itself with a lot of top-down pressure from Helena as the proposals to “require localities to allow accessory dwelling units on all single-family lots served by public water” and “prohibit localities from enacting an owner-occupancy requirement.” We’re not implying that Montana’s affordable housing crisis can resolve itself. But Gov. Greg Gianforte’s policy project would have saved a lot of time by recalling how its recycled ideas got receive the last time someone trotted them out.