If anyone could make “huckleberry“ rhyme with “orange,” or some equally elegiac formation, it would be the new Montana Poet Laureate Chris La Tray. Not that you’d find any “Roses are red…” fluff in La Tray’s “One-Sentence Journal.” He writes:

Every time I get outdoors,

(up in the hills

along the river

wherever)

I feel like the world just gives and gives

and I’m not doing a damn thing

to give anything back.

Except, true to the post, he is giving back by going outdoors, on the road, visiting students and teachers and observers of life with a message of encouragement to express themselves. As La Tray told Missoulian reporter Cory Walsh, “The least important thing is what ends up on the page. It’s what’s going on in your head.”

A smear of chokecherries wound up in the Montana Codes Annotated lawbook this year in the name of parental rights. The Missoula County Public Schools trustees are among the ones left trying to blot up the stain. The Legislature ordered school districts to require parental permission to join extracurricular groups — which put particular pressure on transgender groups like Big Sky High School’s Gay-Straight Alliance. It also codified that a parent must provide written consent if a student wishes to be addressed by pronouns that don’t align with the student’s sex — while in the same law stating “a person may not be compelled to use pronouns that do not align with the child’s sex.” So if parents exercise parental rights declaring their child shall be addressed by the pronoun requested, but no one is compelled to respect that parental right, then no parental right has been provided. If that seems stupid, perhaps remind any legislator who voted for SB 518 or HB 676 that it (*pronoun choice) should spend less time playing around in others’ pants and more time on, say, property taxes.

It takes a special mix of circumstances to make huckleberries grow. It takes a similar combination of good will, good work and good fortune to ripen into something like the Payne Block. Terry Payne and his family owned the block where the Missoula Public Library now stands. In 2019, they swapped it for the old library site on 300 E. Main Street, and then donated that block back to the city. The public now has an opportunity to envision the future of Missoula’s historic core. The last time we got together on a project like that, we wound up with the best new library in the world, according to an international panel of architects. The Payne Block will likely see a more mixed streetscape of businesses, homes and public features. It’s that kind of coexistence that supports huckleberry towns.