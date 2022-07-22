Missoulian editorial: Huckleberries to cool heads in GOP

Well-chilled huckleberries to the Montana Republican platform delegates willing to consider the impact of planks inserted in the state GOP statement of principles and goals. Whether you support or oppose abortion, keep in mind that issue is the flea wagging the tail that wags the dog of the world right now. Anyone who can recount an incident of economic, political or social importance that depended on whether an individual woman had an abortion ought to step forward and add it to the debate. Otherwise, this fight is little more than a smokescreen intended to enchain fealty to a cavalcade of choices through enforced loyalty on a single issue. One can’t uphold the principles of personal freedom and private property rights through the lens of religious principle – that forms the core of the First Amendment’s prohibition on any law “respecting the establishment of religion.” To the platform member who did “not believe that the baby should be responsible for the sins of another person,” as a reason to leave out exceptions for abortion in the case of rape and incest: A huge portion of a dominant religious community in the United States believes in the doctrine of original sin, going back to original creation. If that conundrum seems too complicated to solve in a party platform debate, perhaps the issue should be left to the private religious and personal beliefs of those directly involved.
George Washington allegedly told Thomas Jefferson that using two legislative chambers would work like a saucer to cool a cup of hot tea. Dissenters in last week’s GOP Platform Convention took several opportunities to burn themselves. So another cupful of iced huckleberry tea to the representative who argued against hand-counting all election ballots. An unintentional equipment failure forced Lincoln County to hand-count its ballots in the recent primary election — delaying the results of the Republican congressional decision between Ryan Zinke and Al Olszewski for days. That does not restore faith in the system, as hand-counting “poster child” Rep. Theresa Manzella of Ravalli County claims it ought. That galvanizes distrust and inefficiency around the act of voting. The only people who benefit from that are those who insist their own elections to positions of public authority are fraudulent.
For a complete change of tone, a memorial wreath of huckleberry branches (loaded with fruit) to the memory of Missoula icon Tomme Lu Worden. Tomme Lu loved to celebrate the history and fascinations of Missoula, Montana and Big Sky Country, and worked tirelessly to convince others to share her passions. Her dedication to serving in groups including P.E.O, As You Like It, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and Holy Spirit Episcopal Church recall the best kind of civic-minded community building. Her enthusiasm and belief in the potential of others launched many careers.