Teachers traditionally get apples in recognition, but we’re delivering a spring jar of huckleberry jam to Arlee Public Schools Superintendent Mike Perry on behalf of his colleagues who named him Western Region Superintendent of the Year this week. In only his second year at the post, Perry helped land a $4 million Impact Aid grant to build a new elementary school for Arlee. As the yellow buses pull away and the janitors take over the classrooms for the summer, superintendents stay plugged in year-round getting things ready for teachers and students next year.

Smoke-tinged chokecherries to the national U.S. Forest Service decision to suspend prescribed burning nationwide in the wake of rampaging fires in the Southwest. The agency faces a massive backlog of landscape management chores – most of which will be controversial. Prescribed burns do occasionally go wrong and turn into wildfires. But a 90-day hold and review eliminates the spring burning opportunities for the entire Pacific Northwest. Many of those projects took years to plan and schedule. Cutting corners on analysis requirements and NEPA reviews seems like a sure way to get half-planned prescriptions. Rather, let’s provide the Forest Service with the staffing and resources to address the paper-based workload we demand of it. Those tax dollars poured into preparation will produce much better outcomes than tax dollars poured out of retardant tanker planes.

A handful of dried out, shriveled chokecherries to the gas-lighters sustaining the fiction that the United States election system is a swamp of voter fraud. When the claim is that the majority of American voters are determined to cheat the minority out of power, therefore they must corrupt the election machines that count the ballots, and then corrupt the court system that inspects the corruption claims, the smell of corruption comes from the accuser. This stinks especially strong in a state where the loudest accusers won every election they cared about. It also wastes huge amounts of money and time in the sole goal of pushing Americans further apart, when the Constitution they claim to revere calls us to insure domestic tranquility.

Lift a stein of huckleberry-flavored beer to the patrons of KT’s Hayloft Saloon who helped owner Frank Miller recover the “Lady in the Beer Glass” statue after it was stolen last week. We suspect the chokecherry-stained fingerprints of those who lifted the larger-than-lifesize lady off the roof of the Lolo bar will expose the pranksters to some eventual frontier justice. Meanwhile, the Missoulian staff had a rousing internal debate on the standards for photographing said statue. The initial posting by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department blurred out what some social media censors describe as “the display of nudity.” However, the statue in all its exuberant glory has been a community landmark for decades. We suggest anyone offended take their concerns to the Lolo community (right next to the line questioning the outdoor display of Michelangelo’s full-frontal “David”) or avert their eyes when driving Highway 93.

