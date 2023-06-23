We’ve never seen a bird eating huckleberries. Maybe that’s because Sam Lawry worked so hard to ensure they had what they needed at the Teller Wildlife Refuge. Lawry capped a 40-year career in conservation this month when he retired as director of the popular bird-watching habitat. Like lots of wildlife fans, he spent tons of time in the field studying and researching. But he also noted that it’s not all banding ducks and radio-collaring mountain lions: “It was like a childhood dream. But then as you go through your career, you recognize that these agencies don't just function on people banding ducks. They got to have people that can manage people and programs and things. It's a necessity, whether it's a nonprofit like Teller or a government agency.”

Likewise, anybody who loves huckleberries knows how nearly impossible they are to grow in a garden. You’ve got to get out in the mountains and work for them. But it’s not nearly so much trouble to modify a Missoula lawn for the benefit of bees and other pollinators. The Missoula County Department of Ecology and Extension has been helping residents “overseed” their yards with native flowering plants such as Dutch white clover, selfheal and creeping thyme that support the bugs that, in turn, support most of the other plants we love. In addition, those who sow the extra effort get rewarded with butterflies. The alternative, as one wag observed, is to spend your summer as a tiny farmer who has to harvest every weekend and throw away the crop.

Yes, it’s a chokecherry whine to gripe about Montana filling up with outsiders. But we better take notice of the fact that we’re growing (statewide) 3.6% in the past two years, while the rest of the nation only expanded 0.6%. Fortunately, we didn’t grow as fast as the fools moving to Florida, Arizona and Texas, where their property values will contend with rising temperatures, sea levels and water prices. On the other hand, we here in Missoula aren’t sure what to make of the 1,029 new neighbors who moved down from Flathead County – our biggest local source of in-migration. That helped the Five Valleys fill in by 2.6%, to a county total of 121,041 residents according to the U.S. Census July 1, 2022 estimate. The city saw even higher growth: 3.8% in two years to a total of 76,955 inside the city limits.