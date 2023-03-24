Political scientists study “agenda setting,” “hegemonic stability” and “stakeholder negotiation.” Barbara Evans got people to do stuff.

When she was first elected to the Missoula County Commission in 1978, her campaign bio listed her as a graduate of Missoula County High School (now Hellgate) and a “designer of single family homes” — no other political experience claimed. Commenters pondered her intentions to see local businesses thrive and to protect the environment.

At the time, Reserve Street was a two-lane edge of town struggling to become a new commercial center. The state highway project ran out of money, and the Legislature refused Missoula’s requests for help. So Evans went to Washington, D.C.

“She left on a Thursday and came back on Monday with the money,” recalled her husband Allan (who also joked he was resigned to being known as “Mr. Barbara Evans”). It was the first of a half-dozen trips "Babs" (as she was commonly known) made to Congress. There she delivered her wish lists not only to the Montana delegation but key staff members of every other representative or senator with a seat on a relevant committee. She instinctively knew who to persuade.

And she didn't only listen to people. Persuaded herself by the threat of ecological disaster looming in the toxic sediments impounded by Milltown Dam, Evans also used those trips to marshal attention from the Environmental Protection Agency. The 1981 discovery of arsenic and other poisons leaching into the East Missoula drinking water resulted in a proposal to simply erect a chainlink fence around the reservoir. Evans maintained the bipartisan political pressure that supported local efforts to go big — eventually demolishing the dam and removing more than 300,000 tons of mining waste so the Clark Fork River could run free again.

At the same time, she helped organize a ferocious opposition to Missoula city efforts to allow in-fill development and denser residential housing — ironically many of the same proposals now touted by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force. She teamed up with Bob McCue, a Missoula businessman who also led the Citizens for Common Sense Government. Within days of the group’s appearance, it had raised a $44,000 war chest ($78,000 in today’s dollars) to campaign against the Missoula New Party — a progressive faction of the local Democrats that had recently dominated the Missoula City Council.

Shortly after she joined the county commission, Evans took credit for blocking Missoula’s Aber Day Kegger after eight infamous years on a Miller Creek rodeo arena now covered by suburban homes. In 1979, the event featured four bands and 800 kegs of beer. Evans unsuccessfully tried to block health permits for the event, but she raised enough public concern to have an impact. When the organizers announced there wouldn’t be a ninth kegger concert “because of the bad PR last year and because it’s just gotten too expensive to put on,” Evans responded “It shows me that one little person can make a difference and accomplish something.”

This was the same person who reserved a bedroom in her house for members of the 1960s folk group New Christy Minstrels whenever they played a concert in Missoula. And the organizer of the Aber Day Kegger? Bob McCue.

In these days of what political scientists call “ossified ideological factions” and “gridlock,” Barbara Evans was a huckleberry public servant. Babs got stuff done.