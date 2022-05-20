Missoulian Editorial: Huckleberry bison day

Commemorative huckleberries to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes as they assume management of the Bison Range in a public celebration this weekend. Approved with bipartisan support in Congress, signed by former President Donald Trump and celebrated with a special visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland this Saturday, this defines the idea of working together for the common good. It signifies respect for the sovereign nation that surrounds Red Sleep Mountain. And it brings us all into closer understanding of the value of ancient creatures like buffalo, elk, bears and bighorn sheep that have shaped our relationship with nature for eons.

Chokecherries usually aren’t hard to find, unless you deliberately sneak them into the mix without telling anyone. That’s the taste in the mouth left after Gov. Greg Gianforte announced — after the fact — that former Vice President Mike Pence and he “had a meeting which did not involve official state business” at the State Capitol, although it included a speech to members of Gianforte’s staff and cabinet. Gianforte also used his personal plane to fly Pence from Billings to Helena and back (Pence was keynote speaker at the Provision International Christian ministry gathering in Billings that day). Maybe they discussed Pence’s flirtation with a 2024 presidential campaign. Maybe they commiserated about the high cost of jet fuel. We wouldn’t even know about this meeting in the People’s House if Gianforte and Pence hadn’t tweeted about it.

The woodsy tang of huckleberries marry well with the umami richness of morel mushrooms that have started popping up in last summer’s fire scars. Forest Service ranger stations have posted rules for harvesting mushrooms in the Bitterroot, Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Kootenai national forests, covering the Trail Creek, Haystack and South Yaak fire areas, which are already seeing pressure from commercial pickers. For personal use, anyone can pick up to 5 gallons of morels on national forest lands without a permit. Next to huckleberries, there may be no better wild bounty to gather on Montana’s public lands.

Heaping handfuls of (h)alliterative huckleberries to the Montana school children who demonstrated the wonder of words when woolgathering about where you live.

“Ronan is beautiful mountains with white tips where dogs run and play.”

“Drummond is 15 trains a day.”

“Lolo is Lewis and Clark not spelling mosquito right over 16 times.”

“Havre is as hot as a hot dog in summer.”

“Lincoln is getting colder and colder as the moon rises.”

“Missoula is the feeling after you beat the best team in any sport.”

That last one may be a bit long for a branding slogan, but it packs a lot more pizazz than “The Garden City.” Kudos, accolades and blessings to April Cypher, Caroline Patterson and the Missoula Writing Collaborative for spinning this straw into gold.

