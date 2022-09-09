Missoulian editorial: Huckleberry democracy

Some ballot boxes are remarkably small. In Missoula’s race for interim mayor, only 12 votes fit and only seven count. That’s still a cause for huckleberry celebration. In these past few days, Missoulians have demonstrated their understanding of the orderly transference of authority in elected office. The death in office of Mayor John Engen on Aug. 15 triggered a plunge into the rule book, which revealed a clear procedure for filling the mayor’s seat with minimal disruption. Nineteen Missoulians offered their service to the task. The City Council — themselves elected representatives of the community — chose six people for further review. On Wednesday, the volunteer League of Women Voters refereed an interview session where each candidate addressed a set of questions developed by the council. The public square, including this newspaper’s editorial page, has opened to the airing of opinions and advocacy. And on Monday, whoever garners the support of seven councilmembers shall become the interim mayor until the next general election in 2023.

The person who gets those seven votes also gets the responsibility to listen to all of us, to fix our potholes and pay our cops, to attend to the city’s home-building and its homeless. That person becomes our public servant, as all who take leadership roles in a democracy do.

The Missoulian newspaper makes no endorsement in this election. It does offer all the huckleberries it can find to those willing before the ballot box and await its results on Monday.

An airshed smelling of chokecherries would be better than this post-Labor Day smoke infestation. We got through all of the traditional summer without an eye-burning, chest-banding inversion. That’s now a happy memory. It’s also a reminder of how much at risk we all are from unsafe campfires, trailer chains, cigarettes and other human causes of forest fires. We’ve still got a lot of hot September days to get through, and plenty of unhappy memories of late-season infernos that blackened autumn skies. Keep up the vigilance until we’re truly beyond the “season-ending event” that heralds the start of icy-road season.

A pigskin full of huckleberries to the Montana football team and its supporters on a memorable opener last Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Over 24,000 fans turned out to watch the Grizzlies defeat Northwestern State, 47-0. Griz football continues to be a fall tradition that draws some of the largest crowds the Treasure State sees all year. It also speaks to the sense of normalcy and resilience we share as COVID becomes a known part of life instead of an unknowable threat.