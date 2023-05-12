Huckleberries typically peak in late summer, which is now the time when students settle into their classrooms full of juice and flavor. By the time graduation arrives in early spring, the desiccating process of learning what they need to know beyond school doors can leave anyone feeling wrinkled and spent. Watching Missoula’s scholars and teachers struggle through this past week of tests and grading reminds us of the very real stakes at play for becoming an educated human. This weekend’s finish line of graduation ceremonies and certificate awards can’t come fast enough. And anyone who stores huckleberries over the winter knows that when you open that freezer bag and sprinkle a handful into the graduation-day pancakes, they smell just as wonderful as the day they were picked. Good things last.

And then they pass. There’s a chokecherry taste of sadness in the news that University of Montana philosophy professor Albert Borgmann has moved on to the big leagues of existential contemplation. He joined the university in 1970 and became its third Regents Professor in 1996 — and then kept on thinking and growing. The 50 years he spent helping others wrestle with ways of understanding the world around them overlapped the greatest confounding of human society since we discovered fire — the digital age. He was fond of puzzling about the impacts of what he called “our new artificial organ” — the smart phone. And as daunting as the topics that engaged his interest might seem, the man himself was as welcoming as a huckleberry pie.

It almost writes itself to offer huckleberries to the squad of searchers and rescuers who successfully found a young solo hiker alive on Huckleberry Mountain last Monday. The trail to Glacier National Park’s Huckleberry Lookout comes well recommended and usually is a casual day-trip. But late spring conditions can leave tricky snowfields in deceptive places. And as this hiker found out, an uncontrolled glissade can leave you stripped of your backpack, phone and shoes. A lot of people had to put in a lot of effort to bring about this happy ending. Please keep that in mind as the rivers get rowdy and the spring flings get tempting. We don't want any more chokecherry incident reports to the list.