Missoulian editorial: Huckleberry Hanukkah

It detracts a bit to compliment doing the obvious right thing, but when some insist on staying obviously wrong, it’s good to remember the proper response. So as we prep the candles and lights for next week’s start of Hanukkah celebrations, we appreciate the huckleberry glow emanating from the rapid and reassuring response of Missoulians denouncing a spate of antisemitic flyers appearing around town. Of all the sad attempts at attention-seeking, pledging allegiance to a discredited conspiracy theory has got to be among the greatest wastes of public oxygen and human potential around. In troubled times of darkness, as the Beatles remind us, let it be.

The outsized list of bill draft requests piling up at the Legislature doesn’t inspire much confidence in the oft-stated conservative principles of the incoming super-majority of Republican legislators. There’s legitimate value to the idea that the government is best which governs least. That’s different from the wholesale dismantling, amending and sandbagging of public functions envisioned in the calls to re-write the state Constitution, ignore the state Supreme Court and remove oversight from state services. It will lead to a lot of chokecherry grandstanding of oxymoronic conservative revolutionaries while the public’s routine business gets overlooked.

Stick a huckleberry bookmark on your Saturday calendar for the Missoula County United Way’s Imagination Library celebration at the Missoula Public Library. The program Dolly Parton set up in 1995 nationwide. The local United Way office has now delivered 250,000 books to children aged 1 to 5 in Missoula and surrounding counties since it joined the program in 2015. Age-appropriate books come every month in the mail addressed to the specific child by name, and the last one proclaims the child’s “graduation” and readiness for kindergarten. Almost 5,000 children have participated in Missoula County alone. The celebration takes place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and features crafts, book reading and a screening of the documentary “The Library that Dolly Built.” To include a new child, check the Missoula County United Way’s website, missoulaunitedway.org.