Words are a reporter’s stock in trade. A review of the memorializing offered to statehouse reporter Charles S. “Chuck” Johnson, who died last Sunday, reveals some significant choices. The word “mentor” appeared six times in Tuesday’s news story. “Generous” showed up four times. Variations on “knowledge” (“few knew the inner workings” “historian” “insights to Montana history” “biggest hard drive” “long memory”) proliferated. “Fair” appeared five times, backed up by “integrity” “trust” and “respect.” Writers routinely strive to avoid repetition. Reporters strive to hear those words applied to their copy. They earn that by striving to uphold the values engrained in those words. In honor of Chuck Johnson’s journalism legacy, we’ll add one more: Huckleberry.

If it goes without saying, perhaps it shouldn’t have been said. That’s one lesson we hope got learned last week after a sexually inappropriate Mineral County Commission meeting became the butt of coffeeshop conversation. Somewhere between casual fellow-citizen government and boys-will-be-boys locker room trash talk stands a clear line about what a public official should say about a colleague in public with the tape recorders and video cameras running. Whole bookshelves sag under the accumulated editions of etiquette books marking this line. It’s OK to acknowledge a colleague’s absence in public. It demands considerable discretion if the absence involves personal medical details – there are actually laws about this. It’s a flaming waste of taxpayer dollars and public credibility to say something in a public meeting that should prompt your mother to wash your mouth out with chokecherry soap at the dinner table in front of the neighbors.

Housing isn’t like weather in Missoula. We talk about both all the time, but we DO something about housing. Last week, the Missoula City Council backed the efforts of neighbors in the Twen Tre mobile home park to turn their decades-old rental lots into a resident-owned community. And not just with polite words. The councilors unanimously voted to put $181,550 – the entire remaining balance of their Affordable Housing Trust Fund – toward the acquisition of Bonnie’s Place. That means stability for at least 24 families. They’re raising the rest of the$2.4 million purchase price with help from NeighborWorks Montana, a nonprofit organization building affordable housing solutions. That’s a huckleberry homecoming.