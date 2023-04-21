Telling someone to go take a flying leap doesn’t often improve a relationship, especially if that someone takes the message literally.

University of Montana journalism student Griffen Smith did just that — accepting an assignment to throw himself off Mount Sentinel — and won second place in the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for a sports story he published in the Missoulian last summer. The effort landed him a $2,000 scholarship.

UM classmate Clarise Larson shared the same Hearst stage with a second-place win for feature writing, earning another $2,000 scholarship. They competed against students from the University of Missouri, Arizona State and the University of Maryland (current home of former Missoulian Editor Kathy Best).

The winning streak carried through in the Society of Professional Journalists Region 10 Mark of Excellence student competition. The Montana Kaimin took the Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper.

The Montana Native News Team, made up of many of the same student journalists, took home the SPJ R-10 Best Independent Online Student Production for their latest Native News production.

Antonio Ibarra — now a Missoulian staff photographer and videographer, won the General News Photography award, beating out UM classmate Lukas Prinos. Ibarra also received finalist recognition in the Feature Photography and Photo Essay categories. He took first place for Sports Photography, edging out classmate Chris Lodman.

Jack Marshall took a first-place award in sports writing for “The Ford Factor.” Tye Brown shared the podium as a sports writing finalist for “Voices of 37.”

Andy Tallman was a finalist for breaking news. Christine Compton was a finalist for general news reporting for a story on brown water in Corbin Hall.

Practically the only sound around in the Audio competition came from Missoula. A now-regular voice on Montana Public Radio, Austin Amestoy took first place in Feature Videography. Meanwhile, UM students Izaak Opatz, Griffen Smith and Max Bartley swept the Radio News Reporting category for their work on student station KBGA. Elinor Smith, Hailey Smalley and Opatz did the same thing in the Radio Feature category, and Elinor Smith was a finalist for Podcast production.

In Broadcast media competition, Henry Pree stood alone in the Television Feature Reporting category, while the Unseen Engines Production Team of UM’s Montana PBS squad won the In-Depth Reporting category. Grace Wolcott and Kal Bailey scored a finalist win there too.

UM’s competition came from places like Washington State University, University of Portland, Gonzaga University, University of Idaho and Oregon State University.

The national SPJ finals will be announced in late September. We anticipate more huckleberry news to come.