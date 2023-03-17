Gather some welcome huckleberries for Micah Hill to go with the Missoula County Public Schools trustee unanimous vote to offer him the superintendent’s post. Stepping into a new leadership role never comes easy. Doing so right after a pandemic blew up everybody’s idea of normal and gashed children’s educational progress; when political forces have targeted schools for cheap power grabs; and a fragile economy limits growth opportunities just when we need to grow most; would incline many to hunker close to the safe and secure. But the moment to rebuild stronger is right after the stress test has spotlighted the weaknesses. And save a few hucks of consolation for Kalispell, where school trustees now have to go through the same process to replace Hill.

Reading through the deep dive on unfair refereeing of Native American basketball players by reporters Nora Mabie and Jeff Welsch, one observation kept bubbling up. Regardless of student athlete background, no matter where the referee came from, the common denominator was the chokecherry anarchists in the bleachers. As referee Alvin Yellow Owl said: “It’s like they have their retirement or house on the line. I try to remember it’s just a game.” This live-action role-playing trend where an unfettered mouth substitutes for physical ability or time commitment only corrodes the game fans profess to love. We all want fairness on the court. Let’s start with fairness in the stands. It is just a game, with kids’ futures on the line.

Last Monday’s Missoula City Club was an excellent example of how to have a tough discussion in public. Few things energize Missoulians more than traffic and parking downtown. City planners are considering shrinking Higgins Avenue lanes and turning Main and Front streets from one-way to two-way passage. That produced well-considered table talk and questions about what that future would feel like. Would the loss of parking in some places be made up by more parking expansion in other parts of town? Is downtown Missoula a place to pass through or a destination to reach? Is there a better way — another part of town where the streets and parking and foot traffic all play nicely? One interesting thread was a sense of “construction fatigue” after years of transforming the Mercantile block into a hotel complex and reconstruction of the Beartracks Bridge deck. But while part of that was government planning (bridge work), the other part was private business expanding. Both seem like huckleberry problems to have.