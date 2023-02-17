Put a huckleberry milk shake on the finish line and watch them pedal: Missoula will host not one but two Pan-American Cyclocross races over the next two summers. This city’s embrace of two-wheeled culture has deep roots, evidenced by the 50-year anniversary of Adventure Cycling’s national magazine (based in downtown — and worthy of its own huckleberry party pie), its rollicking planning debates over multi-modal road-sharing (bike and car lanes for those who hate trying to spell “charrette”) and the dirt-splattered grassroots envisioning of a future for former ski hill-turned-mountain bike destination Marshall Mountain. Just as we’ve drawn appreciative crowds for kayak contests on Brennan’s Wave and monster-truck rallies at the Missoula County Fairgrounds and tailgate extravaganzas for University of Montana Grizzly sports, we can find room to cheer for demonstrations of real pedal power.

Add a splash of huckleberry syrup to the soft-serve ice cream sundaes consumed by a parking lot full of Missoulians celebrating a favorite local tradition: the Valentine’s Day re-opening of the Higgins Avenue Dairy Queen. Before Adventure Cycling started being published, the Dairy Queen shack down the street from Paxson Elementary School was an uninsulated source of foot-long hot dogs and baby cones for well-behaved dogs that had to close for the coldest winter months because the staff kept clinging to the hot fudge cauldron. In Missoula, we don’t need no Punxsutawney marmot to tell us spring is coming: We wait for the appearance of Dilly Bars.

The Colorado College “Conservation in the West” survey this week showed remarkably consistent, bipartisan support for protecting the landscape Montanans love to brag about. It wasn’t surprising to learn 91% of Montanans considered access to outdoor recreation “very important.” Nor was it unexpected to see three out of four respondents across the West worried about rising numbers of newcomers moving to their states. That figure, however, is changing. A decade ago, only half of the survey participants mentioned that as a serious problem. It dovetails with the worries over increased crowding at recreation sites and diminishing water supplies.

This NIMBY — Not In My Back Yard — attitude seems to come with the high-mountain atmosphere. But we have to give a tongue-in-cheek chokecherry to the pollsters who failed to note the more pressing NIMAS trend floating over all of the United States – Not In My Air Space. Around here, we shoot balloons first and ask questions later.