Missoulian editorial: Huckleberry pie for the class of 2027

Stockpile some huckleberries for the graduation of University of Montana Class of 2027, future fruit of the 6% increase in incoming freshmen this fall. College, like education in general, takes a long time to grow and evolve. What UM President Seth Bodnar calls a “cycle of growth” bodes well for the stability of the institution that forms so much of Missoula’s identity and economy.

We’re not sure who to ship the chokecherries to in Flathead County; the person who abandoned 19 husky puppies and young dogs along Doris Creek near Kalispell, or the person who shot one of them assuming it was a wolf. Perhaps we can get both of them to suck on some bitter fruit around an unattended campfire started by the miscreant responsible for igniting the 130,000-acre Moose fire in Idaho.

A gigaton of huckleberries to the forward-thinking planners, engineers and leaders on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation who are about to uncork gigabits of internet service across their 1.5-million acre homeland. What seemed to be a technology problem in an isolated Indian reservation was symptomatic of a much larger, systemic deficit for Native American communities across the country. By exploring what a world-class telecommunications solution would look like, Indian Country internet consultants revealed how far behind many parts of the world remain in internet infrastructure — and laid out a blueprint for how to fix it. Ironically, the massive improvements to Blackfeet and other reservation telecom services wouldn't have been noticed, and wouldn't have been solved, without the COVID pandemic forcing the nation into problem-solving mode. We’re not moving the last two years of SARS death and disruption out of the chokecherry column, but this may be a clear example of not letting a crisis go to waste.

And once again, a civic wreath of huckleberry branches to the six Missoulians who’ve offered to serve as City Council Ward 2 representative after the elevation of Jordan Hess to the mayor’s office. Rough-and-tumble politics is the alternative to rough-and-tumble street fighting. Anyone willing to step into that public arena and defend their interests through persuasion and fair play deserves their community’s respect.

Big changes require big thinking, not short cuts. The Flathead National Forest’s presumption that changes to the Holland Lake Lodge special use permit might qualify for a categorical exemption from in-depth review has chokecherry smears all over it. The recent dust-up over imposing visitor fees on Holland Lake’s public beaches and picnic areas should have alerted Forest officials to the level of participation Seeley-Swan residents and the wider world expect of management there. We won’t pre-judge the merits or risks of putting a new 28-room lodge and 26 new cabins on that gateway to the Bob Marshall Wilderness. That job belongs to the Forest Service, which controls the permit allowing private business activity on the public’s land. Flathead Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele said he “would like to make it clear that the use of a categorical exclusion does not mean there will not be an environmental analysis.” However, the National Environmental Policy Act states “A categorical exclusion (CE) is a class of actions that a Federal agency has determined, after review by CEQ, do not individually or cumulatively have a significant effect on the human environment and for which, therefore, neither an environmental assessment nor an environmental impact statement is normally required. The use of categorical exclusions can reduce paperwork and save time and resources.” One thing we will pre-judge about the Holland Lake project: It is anything but “normal.”