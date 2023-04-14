The approach of Tax Day always leaves a chokecherry taste in the mouth. But April 17 is next week, and this week Missoula has considered a huckleberry bounty of public and community spending.

For example, Mountain Home Montana’s anticipated expansion from its little house on South Avenue to a former Hillside Health and Rehabilitation 95-bed nursing home facility means it will soon have space for 50 mothers with children in need of temporary homes. That huckleberry news is made possible through generous community donations and partnerships. As Mountain Home Board Chairwoman Jamie McConnell put it: “No one in Missoula does what Mountain Home Montana does. We have grown so much over the past 22 years, but the need for our unique program and services continues to grow.” The program still has 30-35 families on its waiting list daily. Without help every one of those young families could be sleeping in cars or tents.

Down the street, the All Nations Health Center $1 million grant from the federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services will provide access for Native American families, children and pregnant people to enroll in Medicaid, CHIP, Healthy Montana Kids and other insurance coverage options. Anyone who’s dealt with an insurance problem knows how stress-inducing and energy-sapping that can be. Imagine doing so when you’re also beset with housing insecurity, low-paying or no jobs, and unsupported health issues. Having someone there to show how the safety net works makes the safety net worthwhile. That’s a huckleberry use of public funds.

The ballot-box failure of a Missoula levy election last November to support the Mobile Support Team’s crisis intervention work was a chokecherry moment in public budgeting. That makes last week’s City Council decision to reallocate $130,000 in other tax funds to keep the program going a huckleberry respite. It means providing clothing, gas vouchers, food, water and other basic necessities to people in mental-health breakdowns — basic things that can often make the difference between carrying on or getting carried to an emergency room.