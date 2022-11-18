MIssoulian editorial: Huckleberry wishes as holidays near

The recent story about senior citizens joining the ranks of the homeless put a chokecherry-flavored spoonful of medicine on everyone’s tongue as we roll into the winter holiday scramble. There’s been a lot of back-and-forth in the Missoula town square conversation about the Crisis Service levy failure in last week’s election, and what the future holds for that initiative. The Missoula City Council’s decision to approve a three-year lease for the Mobile Support Team headquarters signifies acceptance that our responsibility to care for those in need must be faced. The fact that a powerful tool (levy funding) got taken away doesn’t remove a single homeless person from the street. It doesn’t help a single person keep their apartment in the midst of a mental or financial emergency. It doesn’t eliminate a single visit to a hospital emergency room. In fact, letting focus fade on Missoula’s crisis service initiatives will only inflame those crises, and their cost to taxpayers. Let’s not mourn over broken tools. Let’s find better ones.