A chokecherry-red alert to the recent increase in opioid overdoses in the Missoula area, which has killed at least one 18-year-old. Missoula law enforcement are investigating after discovering pills with stamp marks similar to legitimate medications, but which are laced with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic. Police are warning the public to be aware these pills may still be circulating, and for parents to talk to youth about the dangers of ingesting unknown substances.
Unsettled chokecherries to the Western Montana Mental Health Center’s leadership for providing little information on their decision to give lower priority to a full-price offer from the city of Missoula for one of their affordable housing buildings. The residents of these 20 units have disabilities or mental illness, and housing prices are rising too fast for most people to keep up with. To prevent the current residents from losing their homes, the city offered to buy the building, which was listed for sale at $2.19 million — but the mental health center’s board of directors has placed a different bid higher on the list. The center’s CEO said their first choice has “significant benefits” and reaffirmed that their “first priority is to keep the residents housed and maintain the current use of the building,” but declined to provide any further details. Without more information the community is left waiting, wondering — and worrying.
A long, long string of huckleberries to the settlement, after nearly 13 years, of a lawsuit brought against Atlantic Richfield Co. by the residents of Opportunity. Nearly 100 residents first filed suit in April 2008, seeking to force ARCO to pay to clean up contamination from the Anaconda Co. Smelter Site., and their complaints wound through state and federal courts until March, when the complaints were finally dismissed in district court after both parties agreed to a settlement and jointly filed a motion to vacate the case. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency continues testing and cleanup on the site, with remedial construction scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.
Scorched chokecherries to the structure fire that destroyed a barn containing antiques for the Miracle of America Museum near Polson. Two outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze last Friday, which museum founder Gil Mangels told MNT News was started by a spark when he was burning dandelion fluff in the yard. The property includes 40 buildings housing a wide-ranging assortment of artifacts, plus a schoolhouse built in 1912 and a sod-roofed cabin, and remains open to visitors during regular operating hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the week.
Celebratory huckleberries to the recent return of foster grandparents to Missoula County Public Schools. The Missoula Aging Services program connects low-income seniors with students who could use a little extra one-on-one support and currently counts 24 volunteers. However, only nine have been able to return to classrooms after a year of pandemic-forced distancing. Fortunately, they were able to see students in person again just before school lets out of the summer.
