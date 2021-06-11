Missoulian editorial: Increase in drug overdoses demands public awareness

A chokecherry -red alert to the recent increase in opioid overdoses in the Missoula area, which has killed at least one 18-year-old. Missoula law enforcement are investigating after discovering pills with stamp marks similar to legitimate medications, but which are laced with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic. Police are warning the public to be aware these pills may still be circulating, and for parents to talk to youth about the dangers of ingesting unknown substances.

Unsettled chokecherries to the Western Montana Mental Health Center’s leadership for providing little information on their decision to give lower priority to a full-price offer from the city of Missoula for one of their affordable housing buildings. The residents of these 20 units have disabilities or mental illness, and housing prices are rising too fast for most people to keep up with. To prevent the current residents from losing their homes, the city offered to buy the building, which was listed for sale at $2.19 million — but the mental health center’s board of directors has placed a different bid higher on the list. The center’s CEO said their first choice has “significant benefits” and reaffirmed that their “first priority is to keep the residents housed and maintain the current use of the building,” but declined to provide any further details. Without more information the community is left waiting, wondering — and worrying.