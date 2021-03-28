Missoulian editorial: It's the worst possible time to cut funding for health and human services

“Putting this wording back in, requiring the college students to have two forms of ID, is discriminatory and it’s going to go right to court,” she told her colleagues on the Senate floor last week. “I think this flies in the face of the conservative Republican principles, that we’re going to spend hard-earned Montanans’ tax dollars to line the pockets of attorneys when we don’t need to do this.”

Both bills have the support of Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. They appear part of a push to ensure election “integrity” in Montana, which continues to be a nonexistent problem in the state.

Instead, election access is the real problem, with dozens of people testifying every session that they face hardships exercising their right to vote. This list includes students, the elderly, people with disabilities and those who are members of a Montana Indian tribe. It also includes low-income individuals and those who live in remote rural communities.

Imagine having to drive many miles to an elections office, being told you need to return with additional ID, and then making the same trip, and then having to make the trip again to actually vote. Now imagine you are unable to drive and have to arrange transportation through a third party. Costly? Probably. Inconvenient? Certainly.

Same-day registration is one way to allow voters to overcome some barriers. Montanans have been able to register and vote on the same day since 2005. In 2014, voters affirmed same-day voter registration. Legislators may not have faced any obstacles to voting in their own personal experience, but they should listen better to those who have.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.

