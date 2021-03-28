Missoulian editorial: It's the worst possible time to cut funding for health and human services

This is no time for Montana’s leaders to brag about budget cuts.
It’s understandable that state Republicans have long sought ways to reduce government spending. It’s even commendable that their stated aim is to leave more money in the pockets of taxpayers, many of whose personal finances have taken a hard hit during the long months of the pandemic.
But to slash funding for services to Montana’s most vulnerable, at a time when the need for those services is higher than ever, is utterly unconscionable.
Worse, it’s not at all necessary. In the recent past, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services was forced to weather painful cuts because of revenue shortfalls. That is not the case this legislative session.
Montana is expecting to receive a whopping $2.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal legislation recently passed by Congress. So why is it even considering cutting $23 million from DPHHS? Why are legislators boasting about a budget that is $418 million less than even the pared-down proposal from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office?
This month, the House Taxation Committee made significant amendments to a bill to lower the top income tax rate in Montana. It’s part of a larger tax package pushed by Gov. Gianforte. The amendment would make already steep reductions even steeper, costing the general fund nearly $84 million in fiscal year 2025.
If Montana can afford this level of proposed tax cuts, it can certainly afford to cover the $23 million in cuts to DPHHS.
Legislators should also keep in mind that Montana could make itself ineligible for the federal funding if it continues to slash revenue. There is too much at stake to take that risk. For context, the entire state budget passed by the House last Wednesday and now up for consideration in the Senate is about $12.6 billion.
Thanks to the members of the House, that legislation no longer includes $2.4 million for a program that provides mental health care for students who need a little extra help being successful in school. It also omits an infusion of $1 million for suicide prevention.
Granted, the federal windfall should not be treated as a license to fund every pet project. It is meant to help states recover from the worst effects of the pandemic, and Montanans should make sure that every penny is put to good use.
That means shoring up health programs — such as the ones provided by DPHHS. It means bolstering mental health, supporting students who do not have sufficient support at home, and maintaining quality of life for the elderly. It’s no virtue to “save” dollars by allowing them to suffer.
If allowed to stand, these cuts will only cost Montana more than money down the road.
Voting rights attacked
Montana’s Legislature also appears headed down a costly path of enacting new restrictions on voting. New ID requirements included in Senate Bill 169 mean college students will not be able to use only their school ID to register to vote. Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, tried to amend the bill to allow college IDs but was shot down, even though she has firsthand experience as the former clerk and recorder for Rosebud County.
And of course, those who show up to vote on Election Day and discover their registration is not up to date may not get to vote at all, thanks to a bill that would end same-day voter registration.
“Putting this wording back in, requiring the college students to have two forms of ID, is discriminatory and it’s going to go right to court,” she told her colleagues on the Senate floor last week. “I think this flies in the face of the conservative Republican principles, that we’re going to spend hard-earned Montanans’ tax dollars to line the pockets of attorneys when we don’t need to do this.”
Both bills have the support of Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. They appear part of a push to ensure election “integrity” in Montana, which continues to be a nonexistent problem in the state.
Instead, election access is the real problem, with dozens of people testifying every session that they face hardships exercising their right to vote. This list includes students, the elderly, people with disabilities and those who are members of a Montana Indian tribe. It also includes low-income individuals and those who live in remote rural communities.
Imagine having to drive many miles to an elections office, being told you need to return with additional ID, and then making the same trip, and then having to make the trip again to actually vote. Now imagine you are unable to drive and have to arrange transportation through a third party. Costly? Probably. Inconvenient? Certainly.
Same-day registration is one way to allow voters to overcome some barriers. Montanans have been able to register and vote on the same day since 2005. In 2014, voters affirmed same-day voter registration. Legislators may not have faced any obstacles to voting in their own personal experience, but they should listen better to those who have.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.