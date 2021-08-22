Missoulian editorial: It's time to weigh in on Missoula's city, county budgets

It’s that time of year again. Chilly mornings. Back-to-school sales. And Missoula’s city and county governments are working to finalize their annual budgets.
Next week, Missoula’s city council and county commission will both hold public hearings on their respective budget drafts. These are evolving documents that, at their best, are shaped by public input to reflect a community’s shared values and goals. This is the last best time for residents and taxpayers to weigh in, if they haven’t already, and let our local leaders know how they would like to see their public dollars used.
This includes millions of dollars in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed by Congress earlier this year to help communities recover from the pandemic; money that must be used within the next two years. The city of Missoula has been allocated about $14 million, and the county expects to receive a total of about $23 million.
While this might seem a windfall, keep in mind that many costs have gone up over the past year. Prices for equipment, construction and maintenance have all increased, and additional expenditures — for building cleaning and sanitation supplies, for example — have become necessary due to COVID concerns.
The budget drafts are readily available online, in addition to overviews, timelines and other helpful information. Depending on how much time and interest — and fortitude for wading through pages of numbers and acronyms — one has, it’s possible to gain a thorough understanding of both the municipal and county Fiscal Year 2022 budgets.
Realistically, however, most people have only a little spare time, and interest in only a few specific budgeting areas. That’s just fine. You don’t have to be a financial expert to have a say, and it’s fine to focus on just one item of interest at a time. Just consider when submitting a public comment that those comments will be more useful if they are based on good information and are as specific as possible.
Here’s an example: The city’s Housing and Community Development department has made several budget requests aimed at addressing Missoula’s affordable housing crisis. One request is for a one-time $2.6 million contribution to the Affordable Housing Trust fund. This money would come both from the sale of city-owned land on Scott Street, and from ARPA funds. The trust fund was established in July 2020 and is overseen by a citizen committee.
Housing is a top priority in Missoula and this fund is just one way the city is trying to address the needs of residents in need of a home or at risk of losing their current home. Thus, this budget request represents an appropriate use of city property proceeds and ARPA money, and deserves the support of city residents.
One thing to remember when reviewing these budgets — and your tax bill — is that Montana is now midway through its two-year tax reappraisal process. Property taxes are directly related to the taxable value of property, and those values have increased in leaps and bounds recently. But combined, local taxes account for only about half your total property tax bill.
Municipal taxes make up a little less than 30% of the average city of Missoula resident’s tax bill. County taxes account for another 21%. The biggest chunk, nearly 45%, goes to state and local school districts, and the remaining 4.5% or so goes to other special districts.
Find the city’s proposed budget and additional budget information here: tinyurl.com/9appx485. This is where you can delve into the details of the police department’s budget, for instance, or learn more about the Safe Camping and Temporary Safe Outdoor Space Expansion program. This is also where you can sign up for the city’s email subscription service to be notified of new budget developments.
Another website, EngageMissoula.com, offers summarized budget information and public comment options. You’ll be asked to answer some general personal questions to register to submit comments on this site.
City council will hold a public hearing and consider the final budget at their regular Monday night meeting, Aug. 23. You can leave a public comment on the city council agenda for that day through the city portal available at tinyurl.com/rbap7xtf.
Find the county’s proposed budget here: tinyurl.com/3z7jnt3k. This page includes links to a short video presentation, a 26-page detailed explanation of budget requests, and instructions on how to offer a public comment by voice mail, email or regular mail.
County commissioners will hold a public hearing on their final budget on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., but will not vote on it until their Sept. 9 administrative public meeting.
