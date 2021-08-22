Missoulian editorial: It's time to weigh in on Missoula's city, county budgets

Realistically, however, most people have only a little spare time, and interest in only a few specific budgeting areas. That’s just fine. You don’t have to be a financial expert to have a say, and it’s fine to focus on just one item of interest at a time. Just consider when submitting a public comment that those comments will be more useful if they are based on good information and are as specific as possible.

Here’s an example: The city’s Housing and Community Development department has made several budget requests aimed at addressing Missoula’s affordable housing crisis. One request is for a one-time $2.6 million contribution to the Affordable Housing Trust fund. This money would come both from the sale of city-owned land on Scott Street, and from ARPA funds. The trust fund was established in July 2020 and is overseen by a citizen committee.

Housing is a top priority in Missoula and this fund is just one way the city is trying to address the needs of residents in need of a home or at risk of losing their current home. Thus, this budget request represents an appropriate use of city property proceeds and ARPA money, and deserves the support of city residents.