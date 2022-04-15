Missoulian Editorial: Laws prevent addressing housing shortage

Cramped chokecherries to the Montana State Legislature’s dismantling of local government. New laws prevent cities and counties from addressing housing shortages and local health authorities from protecting their communities. In Missoula, losing the capability to adjust zoning rules to reflect market trends leaves everyone frustrated. Statewide, stripping local health boards of their rulemaking authority tosses highly scientific and nuanced issues to whims of any elected leader willing to play outrage politics. Viruses don’t respond to public comments. A biennial legislature has little ability to tell one housing market from another. That was the genius of local government, where decisions with local effect got made closest to those affected. That used to be a principle of conservative politics.

Bargain-priced huckleberries to the local efforts of the Missoula City Council and North Missoula Community Development Corp. and Habitat for Humanity to assist construction of affordable housing in town. City tax-increment financing will back loans and purchase land for building one- to four-bedroom homes priced to fit the budgets of people making 120% of Missoula’s median income or less. That makes it possible for those buffeted by market pressures beyond their control to remain a part of the community they helped create.

Enthusiastic huckleberries to the students and staff at Meadow Hill Middle School who so inspired STEM teacher Don Griffith to such teaching dedication. Griffith won the Missoula Education Foundation’s Educator of the Year award last week. It says something special when a school community has clicked together so well that it nominates 13 of its own for the award. As Griffith told a cheering gym full of students, the award “is actually yours because you buy into what we are trying to do here. I want you guys to know that every teacher in this building loves you and cares about you — this is why we do what we do.”

In the “eat your words” department, a heaping handful of chokecherries to the Montana Board of Education members and Lt. Gov. Kristin Juras who overrode their own legal adviser and held a vote on the Professional Educators of Montana Code of Ethics without proper public notice. They’re now getting sued by the Montana Federation of Public Employees and the news organization Daily Montanan for taking action on a matter that was listed as informational — not ready for voting. In a state as physically big and politically contentious as Montana, a government that plays by its own rules is essential for public credibility. The fact that the question up for debate (and unscheduled vote) was the inclusion of the word “equity” into the code of ethics makes it all the more important that elected leaders understand the concept of fair play.

A memorial basket of huckleberries to the memory of Bob Campbell, the Montana Constitutional Convention delegate and Missoulian who died last week at the proud age of 81. Campbell and fellow delegate Mae Nan Ellingson co-authored the 1972 Constitution’s preamble which reads: “We the people of Montana grateful to God for the quiet beauty of our state, the grandeur of our mountains, the vastness of our rolling plains, and desiring to improve the quality of life, equality of opportunity and to secure the blessings of liberty for this and future generations do ordain and establish this constitution.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0