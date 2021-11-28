Missoulian editorial: Manzella’s comments foster hate

Intolerant chokecherries to state Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, for her recent remarks at a meeting in Clinton disparaging members of the LGBTQ community.

Speaking in defense of Clinton Community Church’s lead pastor, Brandon Huber, Manzella took aim at “alternative LGBTQ lifestyles” and claimed that the LGBTQ community is trying to recruit young people.

Huber is the subject of an ethics complaint to the Missoula Organization of Realtors over alleged religious bias against LGBTQIAS+ people.

“My right to live a righteous lifestyle based on my sincerely held beliefs does not end where their choice to live a perverse lifestyle begins,” she said of the ethics complaint.

“… We’re not here to whine or complain about this silly ethics complaint and the thoughts about persecution because that is nothing as compared to what Christ went through for us … We’re here to celebrate,” she continued. “We’re here to celebrate Brandon Huber and his stand for God and godliness.”

Manzella went on to say that members of the LGBTQ community like to “play the protected class card,” because queer couples in general have expressed that they’re scared to walk down the street holding hands in fear of possible violence against them for their sexuality.

“I've got to tell you, I think those are normal consequences associated with the choices they made,” Manzella said.

Those remarks are reprehensible, especially coming from an elected official whose job is to help forge Montana’s laws.

The Legislature passed three anti-LGBTQ bills this past session, and Manzella, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted for all of them, both in committee and on the Senate floor.

“Hate has no place here,” said Joe McGraw of Missoula, one of about 15 protesters outside the church that evening. He grew up in Clinton and has family members in the LGBTQ community.

Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, told MTN News that if Manzella is not justifying violence against gays, she should retract the statement.

“I think it’s a very damn thin line between condoning violence or inciting violence, against people you don’t agree with,” said Sands, who is also gay.

Former state Sen. Bryce Bennett of Missoula said on Twitter, tagging Manzella, that, “Some people don’t understand what it’s like to grow up gay in a state like Montana. Violence was something I saw, experienced, and feared constantly. To say violence is just the ‘consequences’ we must face for living our lives shows the rot of your character.”

Audio of Manzella’s comments was recorded by a Missoulian reporter who attended the event and published a partial transcript on Twitter, as well as a story in the newspaper.

In a Facebook post following the story’s publication, Manzella called the quote “a bit out of context,” without elaborating. She did not respond to another reporter’s request for clarification.

Blaming the media when you get blowback for something you said in a public setting is standard practice in the political world, whether in rural Montana or Washington, D.C. The comments are on tape, and we stand by our reporting.

We would give Manzella’s “out of context” claim more credence were it not for the context of the meeting. A Facebook post promoting the event said, “The topic will include the LGBTQ agenda to control our lives and steal our liberty.” It was accompanied by a meme stating, “Moral Montana Refuses to Be Pushed By the Gay Mafia Any Longer. Here, We Make Our Stand.”

Other speakers included Pastor Jordan “JD” Hall, who founded the Montana Daily Gazette, congressional candidate Al Olszewski and Leah Southwell of the John Birch Society.

In response to Manzella's comments, the Montana Legislature’s Democratic Party leaders have called for her to be removed from an interim committee assignment.

“Sen. Manzella’s remarks are nothing short of offensive, dangerous and unacceptable,” House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, and Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, wrote in a letter sent to Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell.

They continued, “LGBTQ Montanans have always been valued members of our communities, and they deserve the basic dignity and respect owed to everyone in our state — the most basic of which is to be able to live their lives without fear of violence.”

The Democrats’ letter asks that Blasdel “join us in condemning Sen. Manzella’s remarks” and remove her from the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee.

We agree that Manzella deserves some sort of censure. Yes, she has a First Amendment right to say what she said, but others have the same First Amendment right to ostracize her for saying it. We don’t expect her to suffer any censure at the ballot box — Senate District 44 is a reliably red seat in a deep red corner of the state.

No matter which party they represent, we expect elected officials to represent and protect all of their constituents, not just those with whom they agree. Sadly, that behavior is very rare nowadays.

Montana deserves better from Theresa Manzella.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

