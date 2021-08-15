Missoulian editorial: Mask mandate is safest way to start school year

It’s worth a try.
If everyone with Missoula County Public Schools wears a face mask for the first six weeks of school, the rate of transmission of COVID-19 among that population should be fairly low. Then, if there are still very few — dare we hope for zero? — new cases, the mandate can be lifted.
Given the alternatives, it’s a solid plan in uncertain times. It’s a far sight better than a return to the days when case numbers forced Missoula schools to shut down or rely exclusively on virtual learning.
Missoula County has enjoyed months of relatively low case numbers, and it was tempting to think the pandemic might be over. Unfortunately, that has proven not to be the case. Montana as a whole moved too soon to get rid of the public health protections that were keeping the virus in check.
Last week, MCPS trustees showed great care and consideration for student well-being. They approved a temporary masking policy after hearing district administrators’ recommendations, which are themselves based on the expert guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control. They also weighed a mountain of public input, which included hundreds of written comments, at least one petition and 38 verbal comments shared during the Tuesday night meeting. Earlier that day, about 100 protestors gathered outside the district’s administrative offices to oppose a masking mandate.
Trustees have now heard the arguments from all sides. They heard from parents who feel the mandate doesn’t suit their children’s needs, and they heard from other members of the community who feel masks are not effective, or that the ends don’t justify the means. They also heard from parents who want to ensure their children can attend school safely and not transmit the virus to other vulnerable family members, and from community members who urged the use of masks in schools to prevent a major outbreak.
In the end, trustees opted on the side of care and caution, and voted 6-3 to start the school year with a mask mandate for all grades. The district will take those first few weeks to collect COVID data and then re-evaluate whether the policy is still needed or other changes are necessary.
Agree or disagree with the board’s vote, Missoula residents can rest assured that their concerns have been heard. Now, parents and educators can spend the next couple of weeks before school starts taking whatever steps are needed to accommodate students with special needs and preparing for a successful school year for everyone.
The measures we take at this time can make all the difference. Doctors with the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics noted recently that schools in other states that re-opened without mask mandates have weathered the predicted results: steep increases in infection rates; mass quarantines of students, educators and staff; a return to “red alert” health status.
Remember, we don’t wear masks to protect our own health. We wear them to protect those around us.
Vaccinations work the same way. You, personally, might not be at high risk of a serious health problem if you catch the measles, say, or hepatitis B. But the people you come in contact with may fall into that high-risk category.
Complicating things with COVID-19 is the fact that this virus has developed variants that increase those risks for groups that had been considered low-risk. The original strain of COVID that has largely left children unscathed has now given rise to a Delta variant that poses much greater threat to children. It is more contagious, and appears to cause more severe health complications in young people. On the bright side, COVID-19 vaccines are effective against variants, and vaccinations have been approved for use for children 12 and older. A vaccine for children ages 5-11 is in development.
The bad news: Only 30% of Montana children between the ages of 12 to 17 have been vaccinated. That’s worse than the vaccination rate for all age groups, which is less than 50%.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in Montana is climbing again. It reached 493 last Tuesday, the highest daily tally since January, with more than 150 hospitalizations.
So yes, it is disappointing that a mask mandate is still necessary — but it is necessary. We had all hoped to be closer to the end of this pandemic, given the ready availability of free and effective vaccines, and in light of the many sacrifices made by so many people over the past 18 months or so.
Missoula County has now seen more than 100 deaths due to COVID since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The most recent of these deaths was just days ago. We can throw around statistics and debate the merits of vaccines and mask mandates all day long, and it won’t change this simple, awful fact: Lives have been cut short, and families in Missoula are grieving their loss.
There will be more deaths if we do not pull together as a community and do a better job of protecting one another from this deadly virus. Let this serve as a wake-up call for those who are still reluctant to vaccinate themselves and their children, if they are at least 12 years old, and to support the mask mandate for students of every age in our schools.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.