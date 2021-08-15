Missoulian editorial: Mask mandate is safest way to start school year

Remember, we don’t wear masks to protect our own health. We wear them to protect those around us.

Vaccinations work the same way. You, personally, might not be at high risk of a serious health problem if you catch the measles, say, or hepatitis B. But the people you come in contact with may fall into that high-risk category.

Complicating things with COVID-19 is the fact that this virus has developed variants that increase those risks for groups that had been considered low-risk. The original strain of COVID that has largely left children unscathed has now given rise to a Delta variant that poses much greater threat to children. It is more contagious, and appears to cause more severe health complications in young people. On the bright side, COVID-19 vaccines are effective against variants, and vaccinations have been approved for use for children 12 and older. A vaccine for children ages 5-11 is in development.

The bad news: Only 30% of Montana children between the ages of 12 to 17 have been vaccinated. That’s worse than the vaccination rate for all age groups, which is less than 50%.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in Montana is climbing again. It reached 493 last Tuesday, the highest daily tally since January, with more than 150 hospitalizations.