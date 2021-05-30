Missoulian editorial: Mental health center must transfer housing to public

Missoulians must throw their support behind this work and urge the mental health center’s administrators to do everything in their power to keep the units available to their current occupants. In the meantime, the buildings should be pulled off the market.

It’s understandable that WMMHC is no longer able to fit these buildings into its core mission of providing mental health and addiction treatment services, especially in light of the debilitating budget cuts it has weathered in recent months. However, the fact of the matter is that this housing provides an essential service for the same population as that served by the center.

WMMHC is a (501)(c)(3) not-for-profit, tax-exempt, public purpose corporation. Its mission is to “build thriving communities through compassionate, whole-person, expert care.” Stable housing is a foundational aspect of a thriving community.

That does not mean the responsibility should fall solely on an organization that is already facing overwhelming demand, especially as mental health conditions and substance abuse have grown dramatically more acute during the pandemic. It is the rightful role of government to step in and solve critical problems that cannot be solved in the private sector.