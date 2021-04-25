Missoulian editorial: Missoula being used as political football to justify voter restrictions

Lawmakers at the state and federal levels are making game-changing plays in a bid to shape the future of elections.
At the federal level, the Blue Team is playing for voter access, forwarding H.R. 1 to remove barriers to voting and prevent states from erecting new obstacles.
At the state level, the Red Team is playing for election integrity, with two bills signed into law just last week that would cut off voter registration before Election Day and change voter identification requirements.
Unfortunately and unfairly, on the Montana field, Missoula is being used as a political football.
Missoula is rarely mentioned specifically, but the political dog whistles are deafening. The Garden City is most definitely a focus for Republicans bent on finding problems in primarily Democratic counties.
A recent review of ballots at the Missoula County Elections Office helped feed this fervor. Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, led the review with a group of 20 or so local citizens who hand-counted thousands of ballots and envelopes. They contend that a large number of ballots did not have affirmation envelopes, that signatures on multiple envelopes appeared to be identical and that some ballots should not have been accepted.
Their concerns were cause enough for Tschida to write to Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. Jacobsen, also a Republican, then released a letter of her own referencing “discussion about voting irregularities” and suggesting her office may institute new requirements for counties.
Jacobsen has previously expressed support for House Bills 176 and Senate Bill 169, both signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte last week and immediately challenged in court by Montana Democrats.
HB 176 is the bill sponsored by Rep. Sharon Greef, a Republican from Florence, that would prohibit counties from allowing eligible residents to register to vote on Election Day. SB 169, from Sen. Mike Cuffe, a Republican from Eureka, makes photo identification a requirement to vote in person and also creates new ID restrictions. A student ID from the University of Montana, for instance, would no longer be acceptable. A concealed carry permit is OK.
Jacobsen and Gianforte both supported these measures even though they have expressed no concerns about the general election that just took place in November 2020 without these new requirements in place. In fact, Gianforte acknowledged that “Montana has a long history of secure, transparent elections, setting a standard for the nation.” He said the new laws “will help ensure the continued integrity of Montana’s elections for years to come.”
It’s doubtful the new requirements will eliminate a problem that doesn’t exist to begin with. It is certain they will make it harder for countless Montanans to vote. And it is likely that Republicans are OK with this because they think the majority of the people who will have a harder time voting are people who tend to vote for Democrats.
The 2020 elections saw Republicans sweep most Montana offices and give its electoral votes to re-elect Donald Trump. The election went smoothly in spite of a pandemic that could have caused some hiccups. Indeed, statewide voter turnout topped 81%, with 612,075 voters casting ballots out of 696,292 registered voters.
That rate is on par with the 80% voter turnout rate in Missoula County. Missoula was one of 46 counties in the state that held an all-mail ballot election — but it appears to be the only one targeted for deeper scrutiny. It also supplied the largest number of votes for President Biden of any county in Montana. Coincidence?
The Missoula Elections Office, led by Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman, has done a thorough job of answering the questions raised by the group that recounted the ballots. The county has also provided a thorough explanation of how it securely accounts for each and every ballot, detailing its system that is tied to the Office of the Secretary of State.
To its credit, county election officials have been open about this process from the beginning. They welcomed the group into the Elections Office. That is as it should be. Any government office must earn the trust of the people it serves, and a public examination of ballots should be encouraged any time.
The issue is that these perfectly reasonable explanations don’t fit the narrative being pushed by those who want to restrict voter access. The group who reviewed the ballots may be well-intentioned, but others with an agenda are using their findings to try to prop up allegations of fraud.
It’s worth noting that the people concerned with Missoula’s elections have not been willing to take the challenge to court. There, they would be required to provide some evidence to support their claims, and that evidence is sorely lacking.
So they are conducting a political trial instead, in which Republican judges and a majority Republican jury are inclined to agree with their allegations, no proof necessary. And here, they will have won their case if the courts fail to toss out the two new state laws.
In Missoula, candidate filing opened for municipal elections last week. School elections are already underway, and primary and then general elections will upon us before we know it. These elections are the people’s chance to choose our leaders and determine the course of our community’s future in the most direct form of democracy available to the citizens of this nation.
Democracy depends on the ability of every voter to make his or her choices known. It’s not right to force voters to spend more of their own time and money to exercise their civic duty.
It comes down to this: Montana must not create barriers to voting. If anything, it should be working to make a more level playing field.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.