Missoulian editorial: Missoula being used as political football to justify voter restrictions

It’s worth noting that the people concerned with Missoula’s elections have not been willing to take the challenge to court. There, they would be required to provide some evidence to support their claims, and that evidence is sorely lacking.

So they are conducting a political trial instead, in which Republican judges and a majority Republican jury are inclined to agree with their allegations, no proof necessary. And here, they will have won their case if the courts fail to toss out the two new state laws.

In Missoula, candidate filing opened for municipal elections last week. School elections are already underway, and primary and then general elections will upon us before we know it. These elections are the people’s chance to choose our leaders and determine the course of our community’s future in the most direct form of democracy available to the citizens of this nation.

Democracy depends on the ability of every voter to make his or her choices known. It’s not right to force voters to spend more of their own time and money to exercise their civic duty.

It comes down to this: Montana must not create barriers to voting. If anything, it should be working to make a more level playing field.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.

