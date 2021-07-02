Missoulian editorial: Missoula hit with heat wave

A mountain of huckleberries to the deal that, if everything works out as planned, will provide for perpetual public use of Marshall Mountain. The agreement allows a new company named Izzy Dog LLC to lease 156 acres of the popular mountain on Missoula’s northeastern side, with an option to later purchase the land. According to a fact sheet provided by the city of Missoula, the city would then be able to lease the land for 18 to 24 months, and for only $10. Then, the city would have the opportunity to buy the property for $1.85 million. If all goes according to plan, Missoulians might be hiking, biking, skiing and yes, picking huckleberries on the slopes of the mountain for decades to come.