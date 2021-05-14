Missoulian editorial: Missoula reaches milestone in COVID-19 vaccination rate

Chokecherry fizzles to the bomb threat that disrupted the Montana Trappers Association banquet in Dillon last weekend. The phoned-in threat forced attendees to evacuate while the Dillon Police Department investigated and ultimately determined the building was safe. Now, their investigation has turned to tracking down the person or persons responsible, with help from the FBI. As the Dillon police chief pointed out, if the intent of the bomb threat was to express opposition to trapping, “It doesn’t help their cause at all. What it does is hurt the community.”

An unclosed case of huckleberries to the positive identification, after 36 years, of the remains of a young woman discovered near Crystal Creek. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Othram labs to conduct a forensic genealogy investigation that included an advanced DNA analysis, and their efforts eventually led them to family members of Janet Lee Lucas, who was 23 years old at the time of her death. The sheriff’s department is sharing her picture and asking for help from anyone who may have seen Lucas in the Missoula area in 1983 or ’84 as they carry out a cold case homicide investigation that may be linked to serial killer Wayne Nance.