Missoulian editorial: Missoula school trustee sets a poor example for our youth

If students in Missoula County Public Schools are looking for role models, they shouldn’t look toward trustee Mike Gehl.

The lack of respect and proverbial middle finger he showed to his fellow trustees on Tuesday, when he refused to wear a mask to an in-person school board meeting, were astonishing.

The meeting was closed after four minutes, when the other trustees decided they were unwilling to put up with the maskless behavior anymore.

Was he required to wear a mask? Maybe not. The Montana Legislature passed HB 501 in the last session, which says that a person who refuses to wear a mask in a place that requires masks cannot be cited for criminal trespass.

We aren’t talking about criminal trespass, though. We’re talking about basic civility and respect for your colleagues. Gehl’s action appears to be a premeditated and unnecessary act of political theater. He has acknowledged that he has been asked to wear masks before, and that he has refused. Perhaps Tuesday’s drama was the explosion from a long fuse that has been burning for some time.

He is saying that his individual rights trump the greater good, including anyone else’s desire to shield themselves from the scourge of the pandemic. A horrible message for our youth.

"I'm not paid staff and you need to research the law a little better, the only people that they (the district) have legitimate control on is the students and their paid staff employees,” Gehl said in an interview with the Missoulian. “Other than that, they have no jurisdiction and the law that changed last year at the Legislature made that perfectly clear."

"I'm not bound to follow district policy, I'm an independent,” he added.

Gehl is incorrect if he is saying that he does not have to follow any board policies, according to Elizabeth Kaleva, a local attorney who represents the school district.

School district trustees are expected to adopt policies and rules governing the school, she said.

“Even without the application of criminal laws, the district has the right to control the conduct of those individuals present on school property,” Kaleva said. “(Several district policies) incorporate these rights to control the conduct of visitors, which would include board members, on district properties.”

Gehl’s behavior is hardly a surprise, given his past dealings with the school board, to which he was appointed — not elected — in June 2021.

He has consistently voted against mask mandates for students and staff, and has opposed remote learning to protect the spread of COVID in classrooms. He was co-author of a letter to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, lauding her for “pushing back against unelected school officials and their wildly unpopular agenda,” and for resisting forced masking and equity policies. We have editorialized before in this space that Arntzen appears more interested in traveling around the state drumming up opposition to local school officials than to actually running her office in a professional manner.

People run for school boards for different reasons. We hope most want to make our public schools better, not to act as an agent provocateur to undermine them.

Gehl has said that he pulled his two children from Hellgate Elementary, that his wife quit her job to home-school them, and that the issue of masks was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

If that’s the case, then perhaps he should just stand aside, and cede the school board seat to someone who actually believes in the benefits of a public school education in a safe, healthy environment. A new wave of COVID cases is ripping through schools in Missoula and across the state. MCPS had a record number of staff absences this week. Great Falls Public Schools had to move to online instruction. Now is not the time to argue that parents have the right to send their kids to school maskless and possibly infect their classmates.

There’s nothing wrong with most private schools, or with homeschooling for that matter if done properly. We believe that parents should be free to choose what’s best for their kids.

Just don’t sabotage public education for everyone else.

We hope that should Gehl decide to run for election, that voters have the sense to see him for what he is, and go in a different direction.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0