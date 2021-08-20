Missoulian editorial: Montana delegates react to chaos in Afghanistan

A mixed bag of berries to Montana’s congressional delegates for their varied responses to the sudden collapse of Afghanistan’s government following the poorly planned exit of U.S. troops. The Biden administration had announced an end to the Afghan war and began withdrawing military forces ahead of U.S. workers and civilians in that country, then, last weekend, the administration admitted it would need to return 5,000 troops to Kabul to help remaining Americans get out safely.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, urged the administration to “do everything in their power to provide security for those wishing to leave Kabul” but stopped short of criticizing Biden’s handling of the withdrawal.
On the other end of the spectrum, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, placed the blame for the chaos in Afghanistan squarely on the shoulders of President Biden. The senator previously has advocated for the U.S. to stay until the Afghan government could negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban, and this week said that Biden’s execution of the withdrawal “has endangered our armed forces, put American lives at risk, made America less safe and secure, weakened our allies and triggered a humanitarian crisis.”
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, also a Republican, offered an uncharacteristically even-handed response, releasing a statement noting that the withdrawal “has been severely and catastrophically mismanaged, but this does not change the basic fact that it was the right decision, embraced by both President Trump and Biden, and one that I have long publicly supported.” However, he returned to fear-mongering in the final sentence of his statement, saying that, “The chaos we’re seeing is not an excuse to flood our country with refugees from Afghanistan.” Rosendale was one of only 16 U.S. representatives to vote last month against expanding the Special Immigrant Visa system to accept Afghan interpreters who risked their lives and their families’ lives to aid U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Partially cleaned chokecherries to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for agreeing to a cleanup plan for a Superfund site in downtown Missoula that will not meet residential standards. The plan requires Burlington Northern-Santa Fe to clean the old railyards to meet industrial/commercial standards only, despite the increasing level of residential development in that neighborhood — a fact noted by Missoula city and county leaders when they asked the state to push for the higher standard. The DEQ explained its reasoning for the lower standard in a statement saying that this plan was approved because it “is expected to achieve substantial risk reduction in a cost-effective manner.” The cleanup is expected to take 30 years and cost just over $3.5 million.
Sickening chokecherries to the critical level of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Montana over this past week. The rate of new cases has reached the highest level since February, with an average of 26.5 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Meanwhile, the state’s ICU beds filled up with an average of 182.4 new hospitalizations over a seven-day span. Of those patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 85% were not vaccinated, and 69% of those who died of COVID were not vaccinated.
Blue-ribbon huckleberries to the 2021 Western Montana Fair, which proved to be a smashing success by several major measures. Missoula County provided statistics showing concessions grossed more than $619,000, a 22% increase over the previous year and a 13% increase over the five-year average. The carnival took in more than $508,000, for an even bigger percentage increase over last year. Beer garden sales doubled, with the percentage of proceeds going to the fair topping $62,000. Attendance at the night shows was also up, hitting about 11,500 total and helping to contribute to a total estimated fair attendance number of 93,000 visitors. Despite decreases in parking revenue, sponsorship dollars and exhibit entries, it’s clear the fair made a roaring comeback this year.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.