Missoulian editorial: Montana delegates react to chaos in Afghanistan

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, also a Republican, offered an uncharacteristically even-handed response, releasing a statement noting that the withdrawal “has been severely and catastrophically mismanaged, but this does not change the basic fact that it was the right decision, embraced by both President Trump and Biden, and one that I have long publicly supported.” However, he returned to fear-mongering in the final sentence of his statement, saying that, “The chaos we’re seeing is not an excuse to flood our country with refugees from Afghanistan.” Rosendale was one of only 16 U.S. representatives to vote last month against expanding the Special Immigrant Visa system to accept Afghan interpreters who risked their lives and their families’ lives to aid U.S. troops in Afghanistan.