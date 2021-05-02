Missoulian editorial: Montana is set to drain public dollars for private education

But it bears pointing out that private schools are built on a foundation laid by the public school system. Every child in America has a right to an education via this system, which is open to the public and overseen by a publicly elected school board. Public schools are tasked with ensuring equal access to educational opportunities within this system and demonstrating their effectiveness through testing standards.

Parents have every right to choose a private school instead. These schools can offer their own degree of transparency to parents, develop their own curricula and set their own benchmarks. They are not required to accept every child who wants to attend. They are not open to public review.

Yet HB 279 puts the public on the hook to fund someone else’s choice of school.

The problem isn’t donations to school scholarships. Again, those are a good thing whether the school is public, private, religious or otherwise.

However, a tax credit is not the same as a tax deduction. A deduction essentially lowers the taxable income rate. A dollar-for-dollar tax credit means a state government refund of 100% of the amount of the donation.