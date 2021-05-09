Missoulian editorial: Montana must defend its independent watchdogs

Brace yourselves, fellow Montanans. The 2021 legislative session may have ended, but the repercussions are still resounding.
It’s no surprise the Republican majority in the Legislature, with encouragement and agreement from a Republican governor, passed bills to reshape the state in accordance with their values and priorities. What was truly alarming were the vicious attacks on vulnerable individuals, the undermining of independent institutions and, ultimately, the utter lack of respect for the separation of powers and foundations of our system of government.
It’s left many Montanans wondering: Is this what voters wanted? Is this really what they thought they were voting for?
Voters were repeatedly told that jobs and the economy were at the top of the Republican Party’s list of priorities, along with helping the state return to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy. What they got instead was a coordinated and ongoing attempt to eliminate any potential check on Republican power.
Not content with winning the elections contest, they are seeking to change the rules — and hamstring the referees.
This tactic is not unique to this legislative session, and not confined to Montana. Across the United States, we are seeing a blatant disregard for long-respected government processes, as well as for education, experience and expertise in general.
In spite of testimony from physicians, athletes and transgender individuals themselves, the Montana Legislature still passed a bill prohibiting transgender athletes from competing with members of the same sex. Instead, they sought to force these young people to pretend they were the sex originally marked on their birth certificate.
What is the public benefit of making life harder for a transgender individual? Or of making Medicaid recipients jump through extra hoops? Or of requiring eligible voters to run through extra hurdles in order to exercise their right and civic duty?
These attacks are both unfair and unethical. But some new measures are also sure to cost Montana — in terms of lost business or in terms of lost court challenges.
Lawmakers showed a glimmer of this understanding when they amended the transgender sports bill to nullify itself if the federal government withheld education funding as a result of its passage. They did something similar with the bill to allow concealed weapons on Montana University System campuses, adding a million dollars in funding so long as the Board of Regents does not challenge the bill in court.
In one of the most egregious moves in recent history, the Montana Republican Party and its members in the legislature are trying to knock out the judicial leg of our state’s three-legged stool of government. Having seized control of the executive and legislative branches, they are working to erode the independence of the judiciary.
Bills to eliminate the Judicial Nomination Commission, or allow the governor to appoint a majority of commission members, were approved by a majority of legislators. They formed and funded a committee to investigate the judiciary, subpoenaed the justices of the Montana Supreme Court and released a report listing their concerns. Last week, the state Republican Party distributed a mailer accusing the Supreme Court of violations and calling for an investigation into the judicial branch.
If it were only this one example, Montanans might be forgiven for thinking that this attack, perhaps, was justified. But this legislative session saw an unprecedented barrage of bills against watchdogs in almost every conceivable area.
A Bigfork Republican carried a bill to “revise laws relating to the First Amendment” and the media that would have put onerous coverage demands on news outlets. It should worry all Montanans that the bill was narrowly defeated on a 48-52 vote on its second reading in the House, and only thanks to 15 Republican representatives who joined with all 33 Democrats to vote it down.
Another bill passed by legislators targets environmental groups and certain other nonprofits for special scrutiny. A Republican senator from Polson spoke in its favor on the Senate floor, blaming such groups for shutting down a sawmill that had employed generations of his family and for harming the economy. He is entitled to his personal feelings, of course, but that is no excuse for carrying out a vendetta against organizations who provide a valuable public service making sure government agencies actually follow their own rules and regulations.
A Republican senator from Billings even introduced a bill to make the Montana Public Service Commission, a quasi-judicial body of five elected members, into an appointed body. That idea received the go-ahead from seven members of the Senate Energy and Telecommunications committee before it was, thankfully, resoundingly defeated. It’s worth noting here that all five members of the current PSC are Republicans.
There’s more, but if we had to name the most hurtful, harmful bills of the session, it would be those limiting the ability of local public health officials to do their jobs to the best of their ability and protect their communities from dangerous health threats.
Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an amendatory veto of one such bill in order to clarify that it would not prevent local health boards from enforcing compliance by private businesses. He already signed a bill that will require an elected official’s approval of a local health board or health officer’s orders.
It is sickening to think that after all our public health experts have done to mitigate the effects of a deadly pandemic, politicians with no background in public health have essentially cut them off at the knees. Montana must work to fix this — before the next public health emergency.
Health officials and judges alike are nonpartisan positions, for good reason. Their jobs are dependent on a certain degree of expertise and separate from partisan politics. Politicians should not be allowed to corrupt that independence to suit their own short-sighted agendas.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.