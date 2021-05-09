Missoulian editorial: Montana must defend its independent watchdogs

Bills to eliminate the Judicial Nomination Commission, or allow the governor to appoint a majority of commission members, were approved by a majority of legislators. They formed and funded a committee to investigate the judiciary, subpoenaed the justices of the Montana Supreme Court and released a report listing their concerns. Last week, the state Republican Party distributed a mailer accusing the Supreme Court of violations and calling for an investigation into the judicial branch.

If it were only this one example, Montanans might be forgiven for thinking that this attack, perhaps, was justified. But this legislative session saw an unprecedented barrage of bills against watchdogs in almost every conceivable area.

A Bigfork Republican carried a bill to “revise laws relating to the First Amendment” and the media that would have put onerous coverage demands on news outlets. It should worry all Montanans that the bill was narrowly defeated on a 48-52 vote on its second reading in the House, and only thanks to 15 Republican representatives who joined with all 33 Democrats to vote it down.