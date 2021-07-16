Missoulian editorial: Montana quits multi-state climate alliance

Newly pressed huckleberry leaves to the Missoula Public Library, which celebrated the grand opening of its new building with a ribbon-cutting, tours, demonstrations and more Wednesday afternoon. The new library was made possible by a $30 million bond passed by Missoula voters in 2016, as well as support from many partners, private groups and individuals, hundreds of whom attended dozens of fun activities that continued well into the evening.

Chokecherry-lined nests to the decline in osprey nesting along the Upper Clark Fork River, a trend that has observers worried. The number of active nests between the Deer Lodge and Missoula areas has dropped by about 65% over the past decade, to only 13 nests counted this spring. The cause for the decrease in numbers has yet to be determined, but could be related to the sharp reduction in certain fish populations, including brown trout, throughout southwest Montana.

Huckleberries passed on to those behind the monthly Traditional Ecological Knowledge Series, a forum supported by All Nations Health Center and the outdoor recreation advocacy organization Here Montana, which works to improve access to the outdoors for people of color. The sessions will cover both medicinal and other edible plants, as well as Indigenous foods that can usually be found at grocery stores, among other topics.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.

