A coalition of chokecherries opposed to Gov. Greg Gianforte for pulling Montana out of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group consisting of two dozen states working together to fight climate change. The week before this announcement, Gianforte had issued an executive order declaring a statewide drought emergency. He also fired off a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking it to declare Montana a natural disaster area due to drought conditions. And this week, Gianforte declared a statewide wildfire emergency.
As the West continues to grapple with unseasonably high temperatures, dry conditions and wildfires, it is abundantly clear that these developments are directly related to climate change and that Montana cannot solve this global crisis on its own. Further, if Montana’s governor is going to ask for federal assistance combating the results of climate change, he should at least be counted among those working toward a solution.
Appropriately designated huckleberries to the U.S. Office of Management and Budget for its decision to keep current population standards in place, and to Montana’s senators for their bipartisan push to prevent the rule change. Missoula was one of several Montana cities, including Great Falls and Bozeman, that could have lost its designation as a Metropolitan Statistical Area under the Trump administration plan, and therefore lost out on federal money for housing and health care programs, among other important initiatives. U.S. Sens. Jon Tester (a Democrat) and Steve Daines (a Republican) both played a part in convincing the agency not to change its rules.
Smoldering chokecherries to the wildfires ringing Missoula Valley and adding their smoky to our hazy skies. The fire danger rating on local forests was moved to “extreme” as the air quality in Missoula County hit “unhealthy” levels earlier in the week. Air quality improved to “moderate” by Wednesday morning but, as Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield warned ominously in her daily update, “This is probably our last decent air quality for a while. The forecast is full of bad news bears.”
Newly pressed huckleberry leaves to the Missoula Public Library, which celebrated the grand opening of its new building with a ribbon-cutting, tours, demonstrations and more Wednesday afternoon. The new library was made possible by a $30 million bond passed by Missoula voters in 2016, as well as support from many partners, private groups and individuals, hundreds of whom attended dozens of fun activities that continued well into the evening.
Chokecherry-lined nests to the decline in osprey nesting along the Upper Clark Fork River, a trend that has observers worried. The number of active nests between the Deer Lodge and Missoula areas has dropped by about 65% over the past decade, to only 13 nests counted this spring. The cause for the decrease in numbers has yet to be determined, but could be related to the sharp reduction in certain fish populations, including brown trout, throughout southwest Montana.
Huckleberries passed on to those behind the monthly Traditional Ecological Knowledge Series, a forum supported by All Nations Health Center and the outdoor recreation advocacy organization Here Montana, which works to improve access to the outdoors for people of color. The sessions will cover both medicinal and other edible plants, as well as Indigenous foods that can usually be found at grocery stores, among other topics.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.