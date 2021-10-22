Missoulian editorial: Montana’s leaders need to take action on COVID

Hopelessly delusional and incompetent chokecherries to Montana’s leaders for their continued failure to take action on the biggest public health emergency in generations.
On Tuesday, Montana became the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country. The state is on pace this year to soon eclipse the number of COVID-19 deaths it suffered in 2020, a year vaccines weren’t available.
Gov. Greg Gianforte offered a lame defense of his administration’s policies last week, saying “the government’s role is to educate, to communicate — it’s not to mandate.”
Yet he has issued mandates — mandates for which he may well have blood on his hands.
He signed into law the nation’s only prohibition on private businesses requiring vaccines in the workplace, as well as several measures that limited the power of local health departments to implement measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Eighteen epidemiologists within the state Department of Public Health and Human Services have criticized Gianforte’s administration for an August rule that discourages local school boards from implementing mask mandates, saying the move “contributes to the spread of misinformation and adds confusion to those who are trying to make informed decisions to keep their kids and communities safe.”
Meanwhile, the body count keeps climbing. At least 25 Missoula County residents (and counting) have died this month due to the disease.
State officials continue to make decisions based on politics, not science. That lunacy was vividly illustrated this week when St. Peter’s Health in Helena disclosed that three different public officials allegedly harassed and threatened the hospital’s doctors over the care of a COVID-19 patient.
The patient had requested to be treated with ivermectin, a drug not approved for use against the disease. It is used in humans to treat infections caused by parasitic worms, as well as for things like head lice and rosacea. It is also used as a livestock de-wormer.
“These conversations were deeply troubling to our physicians and staff because they were threatened and their clinical judgment was called into question by these individuals,” a hospital spokesman said.
“These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC. In addition, they threatened to use their position of power to force our doctors and nurses to provide this care.”
The officials were not named. But state Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office confirmed his participation, and that a state trooper was dispatched to the hospital.
Our leaders need to stop pandering to those who doubt that we are in a national emergency that requires immediate action. Let our medical and public health professionals do their jobs, get out of their way, and get them the support they need to save lives.
The scent of huckleberries lingers long after the fruit has been eaten. Likewise, the legacy of Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person will remain with Montana long after his death on Oct. 13 at age 92.
Old Person was a very young man when he started taking leadership roles in high school, Boy Scouts, Blackfeet Indian Reservation government and then its Blackfeet Tribal Council. He earned election to the council in 1954 and became its chairman 10 years later. In a separate role, tribal leaders also named him hereditary chief of the Blackfeet in 1978.
In addition to the official duties, Old Person lived a life of service. For 26 consecutive years, he recognized University of Montana graduates with an honor song at their commencement ceremony. In addition to caring for his own family, he mentored uncounted other young people throughout his community.
Old Person will be buried near his home at Starr School, but his spirit permeates all of the Blackfeet lands he cared for and loved so deeply.
Illuminating huckleberries to the public discussion over the role of Missoula’s Municipal Court among candidates competing for judicial seats in the Nov. 2 election.
Judicial elections are usually ho-hum affairs. Bland quotes along the lines of “I pledge to follow the law” don’t give voters the information they need to make informed decisions when they fill out their ballots.
This one is different. Three candidates — Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jake Coolidge — have formed a team of sorts. They have all worked as public defenders and say the municipal court has been too punitive in recent years, contributing to a high jail population.
The other candidates — Sam Warren, Thorin Geist and Ethan Lerman, who are not running as a team — disagree, with Lerman saying “this group think or team approach is entirely inappropriate.”
That argument is disingenuous at best. Judges often have wide discretion in sentencing decisions — voters deserve to know what a candidate’s philosophy is. And the municipal court’s operations are certainly fair game for dissection.
As we stated last week, we aren’t endorsing any particular judicial candidate in this election. But we welcome the unusually candid arguments.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.
