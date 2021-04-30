Missoulian editorial: Montana to get twice as much representation in US House

Humanitarian huckleberries to the change from “temporary” to “transitional” for a relatively new outdoor shelter that helps people experiencing homelessness. The facility is a project supported by Missoula County, the United Way of Missoula County and Hope Rescue Mission to provide support to those in need of safe, secure shelter during the pandemic. The camp offers outdoor tents with sanitary facilities and an array of social services on private land, near a location known for lots of illegal camping and constant littering . The groups behind the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space have been holding regular listening sessions to address complaints from neighbors who have legitimate concerns about impacts to their neighborhood, as well as share the facility’s success in helping dozens of residents secure permanent housing.

Vaporized chokecherries to the passage of a bill that blocks communities like Missoula from prohibiting the sale of certain electronic cigarette products proven to entice youth. Senate Bill 398, from Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, was “indefinitely postponed” on a 31-18 vote, only to be revived and forwarded on to the House, where it passed on a final vote of 59-40. The state legislation will put a nail in coffin of Missoula’s push to ban flavored vaping products. Even though it is already illegal to sell tobacco products to minors, the most recent Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that more than 58% of Montana students had vaped within the previous 30 days, and a study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that teens in particular are drawn to candy, mint and fruit flavors.