Missoulian editorial: Montanans await plan to reopen the northern border

The thing about borders is they have two sides.

In order for the United States to reopen its northern border successfully, it must first have an understanding with those on the other side: the Canadian government.

Count Montanans among those border-sharing state residents frustrated by the fact that travel across this crucial border, although gradually loosening, is still restricted, and that no clear plan has been set forth to help Montana communities prepare for the remaining weeks of the summer tourism season.

“It really is in Canada’s lap, but I thought it would be open by now,” U.S. Sen. Jon Tester told the Missoulian’s Editorial Board last week.

He’s not the only one. The calls to fully reopen the northern border, or at least come up with a plan for doing so, have been ramping up in recent weeks, and are coming from businesses, industry associations and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, for one, last week called on both U.S. and Canadian officials to set out a plan for reopening, and urged U.S. authorities to “take the first move in good faith to safely reopen the border to vaccinated Canadians.”