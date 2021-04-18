Missoulian editorial: Montana's marijuana laws must fulfill intent of voters

Montana is writing a new chapter in its saga with marijuana as legislators attempt to craft the state’s first laws legalizing, taxing and regulating recreational use of the drug. This chapter began in November 2020, when an unmistakable majority of nearly 57% of voters supported Initiative 190 to allow for adult possession and use of marijuana.

Yet many legislators, many of whom were elected by those same voters, seem reluctant to embrace this turn of events. Others have their own ideas for how to spend the expected revenues from marijuana sales.

Before they turn the next page, a review is in order.

Montana has recorded a fascinating but lengthy history with cannabis over the many years since it was banned here in 1929. Earlier this century, in 2004, voters came out in strong support of an initiative establishing the Montana Medical Marijuana Act. It sought to legalize limited use of the substance by patients under specific conditions, but lacking an established framework for effective regulation, the result was a free-for-all that saw traveling “caravans” willing to authorize “green cards” on the flimsiest of pretexts. The ensuing backlash caused the state to crack down with overly restrictive requirements that at one point allowed only three patients per provider.