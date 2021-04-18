Missoulian editorial: Montana's marijuana laws must fulfill intent of voters

Montana is writing a new chapter in its saga with marijuana as legislators attempt to craft the state’s first laws legalizing, taxing and regulating recreational use of the drug. This chapter began in November 2020, when an unmistakable majority of nearly 57% of voters supported Initiative 190 to allow for adult possession and use of marijuana.
Yet many legislators, many of whom were elected by those same voters, seem reluctant to embrace this turn of events. Others have their own ideas for how to spend the expected revenues from marijuana sales.
Before they turn the next page, a review is in order.
Montana has recorded a fascinating but lengthy history with cannabis over the many years since it was banned here in 1929. Earlier this century, in 2004, voters came out in strong support of an initiative establishing the Montana Medical Marijuana Act. It sought to legalize limited use of the substance by patients under specific conditions, but lacking an established framework for effective regulation, the result was a free-for-all that saw traveling “caravans” willing to authorize “green cards” on the flimsiest of pretexts. The ensuing backlash caused the state to crack down with overly restrictive requirements that at one point allowed only three patients per provider.
Along the way, there were attempts to unnecessarily complicate — or even outright undo — the Montana Medical Marijuana Act. In 2011, it took a veto by then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer to stop a Legislature-approved bill that would have flat-out repealed the act approved by 62% of voters just seven years prior.
More than 276,000 voters supported medical marijuana in 2004. It’s worth noting that even more voters — more than 341,000 — turned out in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana last November.
It’s also worth noting that the initiative won clear bipartisan support. In Missoula County, where a majority of more than 43,300 voters marked ballots for President Biden, more than 50,000 also supported I-190. And in Flathead County, where a majority of nearly 20,300 voters supported former President Trump’s bid for re-election, nearly 32,000 voters also supported the initiative.
Interestingly, Republican representatives from Missoula and Kalispell have been the ones to take the lead on writing the legislation needed to carry out the will of the voters. Three main bills have been passed by the House and were taken up by the Senate last week:
- House bill 707, sponsored by Rep. Brad Tschida of Missoula, targeted government oversight of wholesale transactions in much the same way alcohol is regulated. It passed the House 66-33 on its third reading but was tabled by a select committee in the Senate.
- House Bill 670, sponsored by Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell, would shift one-third of revenues collected from a marijuana tax into a trust fund, which would then be used to offset the “economic and societal costs” of marijuana use. The remainder would fund public employee pensions. HB 670 was also passed by the House on a 66-33 vote, and the Senate Select Committee on Marijuana Law held a hearing on it last Monday.
- House Bill 701, sponsored by Missoula Rep. Mike Hopkins, is the major marijuana implementation bill. It almost died a "motion to amend" death but was resurrected just in time to make the transmittal deadline. The latest 148-page version proposes to allocate $6 million to address substance abuse, with most the remainder going into the general fund.
However, the ballot language approved by voters already tells the state how to use that pot of money. Initiative 190 not only legalized marijuana for adults 21 and older, it directed the Department of Revenue to develop rules to regulate marijuana businesses, and required licensed laboratories to test marijuana and marijuana-infused products. And it imposed a chunky 20% tax on sales. According to the ballot language, 10.5% of tax revenues are supposed to go to the state general fund, and the rest is supposed to be used for conservation programs, substance abuse treatment, veterans’ services, health care services and localities where marijuana is sold.
Although the start date for marijuana sales has been pushed back until 2022, the financial note attached to the ballot noted that the state could expect to collect about $48 million in taxes and fees each year, and that this money would help fund administration of the program and enforcement. The portion that would go to the general fund would be about $4 million a year.
That’s a tempting amount of money during any legislative session, but especially during a time of pandemic when the economy and especially tourism and service industries have taken hard hits. Legislators have discussed shoring up certain gaps with marijuana revenues, even as the Republican majority supports tax cuts and credits that would further widen these gaps.
Montana’s 20% excise tax will be among the largest of the 16 states that have implemented a tax on recreational marijuana so far. Washington’s sales tax is 37%. In Illinois, it’s just 7%.
As the number of states allowing adult use of marijuana grows, pressure is building in Congress to lift federal prohibitions and overhaul the nation’s drug policies. The Senate, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is drafting a bill that would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances, and allow states to enforce their own marijuana laws without federal interference.
Meanwhile, congressional legislation that would allow marijuana businesses to use banks and other financial systems is picking up picking up bipartisan support, including from Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
State legislators caught up in the complexities of crafting new revenue-generating law must ask themselves whether their actions reflect the voter-approved vision for recreational marijuana in Montana. They should honor, not tamper with, the language of the initiative, and uphold the will of people.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.