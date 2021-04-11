Missoulian editorial: More vaccinations needed before Missoula can return to 'normal'

Gov. Greg Gianforte illustrated this fact last week after he and his wife, Susan Gianforte, tested positive for COVID-19. The governor had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine just a few days prior to testing positive; however, the vaccine is not fully effective until two weeks after a second dose. Fortunately, the first lady did not experience any symptoms and the governor, 59, had only mild symptoms and immediately announced that he would quarantine for the recommended 10 days, although he has continued to conduct state business virtually.

Meanwhile, at least six state legislators also have tested positive during the legislative session so far.

It’s possible to do everything “right” and still catch COVID-19. One individual’s irresponsibility can harm the health of an entire community. That’s why it’s so important that everyone, especially Montana’s leaders, do all they can to ensure the recommendations of health officials are being followed.