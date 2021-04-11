Missoulian editorial: More vaccinations needed before Missoula can return to 'normal'

Missoula County has gone from seeing every available COVID vaccine appointment booked within minutes just last month, to seeing plenty of slots remain open at the most recent clinics.
Every one of those unfilled appointments represents a wasted opportunity and unnecessary delay.
Wearing face masks, staying socially distanced and frequently washing hands are still effective ways of slowing the community spread of dangerous viruses. Vaccinations, however, are our best hope of stopping COVID-19 in its tracks.
The sooner everyone in Missoula who can be vaccinated receives their shots, the sooner we can all start returning to “normal.” Each and every dose helps boost community immunity, which, in turn, will allow us to host summer gatherings, enjoy live entertainment and cheer at local games once again. And it will allow businesses to get back to business, serving customers at full capacity and employing more workers at full hours.
The rapid development of safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines is nothing short of remarkable. Out of hundreds of vaccine candidates developed last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved three so far, and distribution in the United States kicked off in mid-December. The Centers for Disease Control reported last week that about 110 million Americans have received at least one dose, and nearly 65 million have been fully vaccinated.
In Missoula County, at last count, more than 73,200 doses have been administered and nearly 26,900 people are fully immunized. That’s out of a total of about 99,800 people, according to the county’s Vaccine Distribution Dashboard.
With a rising vaccine completion rate and decreasing COVID-19 case rate, the local health board was able to begin lifting some restrictions on local events and customer capacity limits. Venues around town have already started hosting live events again. The Missoula PaddleHeads will welcome fans to the stadium at 50% capacity when the baseball season begins on May 22, and the University of Montana is planning for full-capacity attendance at football games this fall.
It’s taken a lot of effort by a lot of people to get the county headed in the right direction. Every one of us must do our part to maintain the course while safeguarding community health.
It’s easy to hop online and make an appointment at covid19.missoula.co for a public clinic hosted by the Missoula City-County Health Department, Partnership Health Center or the University of Montana. The website even has a list of pharmacies and other health care providers administering the vaccine. Those not online can call 406-258-INFO (4636) any day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Last month, many residents who qualified for the vaccines under the first phases of the distribution plan were frustrated that all the slots were filled in short order, leaving many to wait for the next round of openings, and then the next. Now that vaccines are open to all Missoula County residents 16 and older, people might expect those appointments to be even more difficult to get. Not so. Thousands more vaccine appointments are available on multiple days and in multiple locations this week.
That’s in spite of the fact that thousands of residents already have appointments to get their second dose of the vaccine offered by either Moderna or Pfizer. Johnson & Johnson offers a one-dose vaccine, but the other two vaccines require a second dose for immunity from COVID-19.
Gov. Greg Gianforte illustrated this fact last week after he and his wife, Susan Gianforte, tested positive for COVID-19. The governor had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine just a few days prior to testing positive; however, the vaccine is not fully effective until two weeks after a second dose. Fortunately, the first lady did not experience any symptoms and the governor, 59, had only mild symptoms and immediately announced that he would quarantine for the recommended 10 days, although he has continued to conduct state business virtually.
Meanwhile, at least six state legislators also have tested positive during the legislative session so far.
It’s possible to do everything “right” and still catch COVID-19. One individual’s irresponsibility can harm the health of an entire community. That’s why it’s so important that everyone, especially Montana’s leaders, do all they can to ensure the recommendations of health officials are being followed.
A strong majority of Montana voters – 70% — trust their local health officials to make such decisions, and only 17% would prefer their elected officials to decide instead, according to the results of a new poll released last week. The poll, funded by the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, and carried out by the Republican-rooted polling firm New Bridge Strategy, surveyed 500 state voters via phone and found that two-thirds of respondents want local boards of health and health officers to set standards and take action to address local health situations without having to get additional authorization from elected officials.
In other words, Montanans don’t want state politicians to squander time interfering with the important work of local health officials. Far better for legislators to use their positions to support public health measures instead.
Most important, every Montanan needs to show personal leadership and, unless their physician advises against for health reasons, get vaccinated. Empty seats are now available.
