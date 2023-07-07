A ripe huckleberry makes the tiniest popping noise between the teeth when chewed, providing subtle music of summer along a trail. Montana musician Philip Aaberg embellished that with compositions inspired by the artworks of Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild — the fantastic outdoor exhibit in Lincoln. When completed, his thematic additions to the park will begin playing directly into visitor’s ears through their smartphones as they approach individual artworks — perhaps the best (only?) reason to have them handy in the great outdoors. Aaberg forsook his usual acoustic piano for synthesizers, harkening back to his days as a touring musician with Peter Gabriel. That mix of evocative imagination and otherworldliness fits perfectly with Sculpture in the Wild’s appeal. Check it out this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. A fully remote-activated app version is expected later this summer.

One of Montana’s original elected offices was county sheriff-coroner. Some clear-eyed public servants realized long ago that this job would be both essential and hard to fill. When we give someone public authority to use lethal force, that has to come with public oversight. So it’s disturbing to see a chokecherry backlog of months or nearly years to get inquests of people who were killed by law enforcement officers. Montana has a policy of enlisting civilian coroners to lead the investigation of law enforcement killings, which makes sense as a way to require department transparency. But failing to prioritize that service, or to provide the necessary resources to ensure civilian coroners are available, undercuts the credibility of all law enforcement. We’ve seen what’s happened in other states when sheriffs and police put their community trust at risk through unacknowledged violence. Let’s not let that happen here.

Tentative huckleberries to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for providing an extra month of public comment before moving ahead on Superfund plans to clean up the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Co.’s toxic industrial site. The agency has proposed a $57 million solution to wall off and cap the deposits of cyanide, fluoride and other hazardous materials left over from decades of aluminum smelting. That sounds like a ton of money, but it might be just half of what’s needed to actually make the place usable again. Initial plans for cleaning Missoula’s Milltown Dam reservoir followed a similar path, with proposals to simply fence off the reservoir full of a century’s worth of mine tailings. Instead, public pressure and inventive solution-seeking resulted in the complete removal of Milltown Dam and reconstruction of the confluence of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers. Those are the hard costs of mining and handling environmentally hazardous materials. Pretending they don’t have to be paid for is fraudulent business.