A timely helping of huckleberries to Missoula County Public Schools for forwarding a plan to start the daily instruction for high school students at 8:55 a.m. this fall. Multiple studies have shown that an earlier wake-up time cuts into the amount of sleep teens need, and more sleep yields lasting health benefits — in addition to improved school performance. This is why a district committee recommended a later start to the school day back in 2018, before the pandemic forced schools to close and then reopen with limited in-person hours. MCPS is now planning to start the next school year in Phase 3, the “traditional” school model, but with a modified bell schedule that holds a lot of promise and is worth a try.
Half a chokecherry to the news that only about half the inmates in Montana jails are opting to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Montana Department of Corrections reported that a total of 1,405 inmates have been fully vaccinated so far, with the Great Falls Regional Prison leading the way, having vaccinated more inmates (156) than it had in custody at last count (114). On the other end, the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge has 820 vaccinated inmates out of a population of 1,453. In Missoula, where 312 people were being held at the county detention facility at last count, 97 inmates had been fully vaccinated.
A span of huckleberries to the new, smoother, wider pedestrian pathway that opened this week on the bridge that connects Higgins Avenue over the Clark Fork River downtown. The old Higgins Avenue Bridge has been renamed Bear Tracks Bridge and is undergoing a major reconstruction that involves widening the traffic lanes. Anyone who has ever had to squeeze by other pedestrians, including that one inevitable individual walking next to a bicycle, will be happy to find that the new bridge offers plenty of passing room.
A carefully cataloged clearinghouse of huckleberries to the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons website, called MMIP Montana, that will soon be open to the public. The project by Blackfeet Community College aims to make reporting missing people more streamlined, improve the flow of information to law enforcement and keep better track of open cases. At last count, there were 180 missing people listed in the Montana Department of Justice’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse, 57 of them Indigenous individuals.
A well preserved portion of huckleberries to the $533,000 grant going to the Historic Museum at Fort Missoula to help preserve and tell the story of Japanese and Italian men held at the fort during World War II. The federal grant from the National Park Service is being used to fund 22 similar projects, although Fort Missoula remains the largest internment site still intact in the United States. Between 1941 and 1944, the Alien Detention Center at Fort Missoula imprisoned 1,200 Italians, 1,000 Japanese, 23 Germans and 123 others, all foreign nationals or resident aliens barred from American citizenship and considered “enemy aliens” but never actually charged with disloyalty.
“As our country continues to grapple with issues of social justice, it’s important for museums and cultural institutions to remain beacons of truth and places where our community can reflect on our history, both good and bad, and learn important lessons from the past,” noted Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director of the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula, in a new release announcing the grant.