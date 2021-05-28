Missoulian editorial: New bell schedule promising

A timely helping of huckleberries to Missoula County Public Schools for forwarding a plan to start the daily instruction for high school students at 8:55 a.m. this fall. Multiple studies have shown that an earlier wake-up time cuts into the amount of sleep teens need, and more sleep yields lasting health benefits — in addition to improved school performance. This is why a district committee recommended a later start to the school day back in 2018, before the pandemic forced schools to close and then reopen with limited in-person hours. MCPS is now planning to start the next school year in Phase 3, the “traditional” school model, but with a modified bell schedule that holds a lot of promise and is worth a try.

Half a chokecherry to the news that only about half the inmates in Montana jails are opting to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Montana Department of Corrections reported that a total of 1,405 inmates have been fully vaccinated so far, with the Great Falls Regional Prison leading the way, having vaccinated more inmates (156) than it had in custody at last count (114). On the other end, the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge has 820 vaccinated inmates out of a population of 1,453. In Missoula, where 312 people were being held at the county detention facility at last count, 97 inmates had been fully vaccinated.