Missoulian editorial: Northern border travel restrictions extended on US side

A huckleberry passport stamp to Canada’s announcement that it will begin allowing people from the United States who are fully vaccinated to enter the country starting Aug. 9. That will give citizens on both sides a couple more weeks to boost the vaccination rates in their respective communities. Until then, U.S. citizens still will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Canada, a measure that has been in place in many other countries since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to ban all nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
A side of chokecherries to the U.S. for dropping the ball on planning to re-open its side of the Canadian border. Following Canada’s announcement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it will extend current restrictions until Aug. 21. After that? The Biden administration has offered no schedule as yet for when or how the U.S. plans to begin allowing non-essential travel again, despite increasing pressure from both Montana’s senators and other members of Congress from northern border states.
A re-opened box of huckleberries to the re-opening of West Broadway Island, which was closed for nearly two months as it underwent a much-needed cleanup and environmental restoration. The island had become a popular place for illegal camping, but is ill suited for that kind of use. Missoula city and county officials are still working to identify potential alternative locations that would be healthier and safer for those who do not have a home. In the meantime, the West Broadway Island will be patrolled on a regular basis to forestall further illegal activity.
Self-inflated chokecherries to Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton who seems to think state lawmakers are above the laws that regular Montanans are bound to follow. In late January, he was stopped near Helena by a state trooper and released with no ticket after showing his legislative identification and telling the trooper he was running late to a meeting with the governor. Then, he was stopped again in May, and this time cited for speeding in a construction zone and for obstructing a peace officer. The complaint against him alleges that he told the trooper he should be allowed to continue on his way because he is a state legislator and he was headed to Helena to attend a legislative meeting the next morning. He even suggested that the Attorney General be called to back him up. A spokesperson said Ellsworth, who is serving as the Senate’s president pro tempore, tried to call the trooper to apologize the next day. Ellsworth owes his constituents an apology for setting a poor example of privileged behavior by someone in a position of public trust.
Valorous huckleberries to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa, who was recognized this week with the agency’s highest award for her lifesaving actions following a helicopter crash June 15 near Townsend. Dashcam footage shows Trooper Villa running toward the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter, which was turned on its side and on fire with four crew members still inside. For her heroism and bravery in helping the four passengers escape without injury, Villa was awarded the Medal of Valor.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.