Missoulian editorial: Northern border travel restrictions extended on US side

A re-opened box of huckleberries to the re-opening of West Broadway Island , which was closed for nearly two months as it underwent a much-needed cleanup and environmental restoration. The island had become a popular place for illegal camping, but is ill suited for that kind of use. Missoula city and county officials are still working to identify potential alternative locations that would be healthier and safer for those who do not have a home. In the meantime, the West Broadway Island will be patrolled on a regular basis to forestall further illegal activity.

Self-inflated chokecherries to Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton who seems to think state lawmakers are above the laws that regular Montanans are bound to follow. In late January, he was stopped near Helena by a state trooper and released with no ticket after showing his legislative identification and telling the trooper he was running late to a meeting with the governor. Then, he was stopped again in May, and this time cited for speeding in a construction zone and for obstructing a peace officer. The complaint against him alleges that he told the trooper he should be allowed to continue on his way because he is a state legislator and he was headed to Helena to attend a legislative meeting the next morning. He even suggested that the Attorney General be called to back him up. A spokesperson said Ellsworth, who is serving as the Senate’s president pro tempore, tried to call the trooper to apologize the next day. Ellsworth owes his constituents an apology for setting a poor example of privileged behavior by someone in a position of public trust.