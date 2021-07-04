Missoulian editorial: Patriotic to think of community

Missoula is awash in opportunities to celebrate Independence Day both safely and patriotically.
Today’s abundance of community events is especially notable compared to last year, when pandemic-related closures canceled most parades, picnics and even backyard barbecues. Being able to gather once again to mark the anniversary of our country’s Declaration of Independence feels especially meaningful after all that we’ve endured. Let freedom ring!
Yet there are important lessons from the COVID-19 era that still apply this Fourth of July — lessons about civic duty and personal responsibility. Just as the coronavirus forced people to make individual sacrifices in order to help protect the health of the larger community, so too does the current hot, dry weather demand that we forego certain flammable Independence Day traditions.
Our local first responders are braced for a busy day. Paul Finlay, the Missoula Rural Fire Department’s assistant chief of operations, told the Missoulian Editorial Board last week that the department staffed one type 5 engine with an extra crew in preparation for the expected uptick in calls. He noted that people can help reduce the strain on first responders this weekend and beyond by observing the usual safety precautions: Wear a seat belt. Stay hydrated. Keep fires and fireworks to approved areas only, under constant observation and with a means of containment, such as a water hose, at the ready nearby.
Remember, fireworks remain illegal in city limits, as well as on city and county parks and recreation areas, and U.S. Forest Service lands. Violators may be fined $100 for a first offense, plus court courts, and $300 for a second offense. The fireworks hotline to report illegal fireworks will be open 24 hours a day through July 5; the number to call is 258-4850.
Meanwhile, Missoula County commissioners joined with emergency officials to remind residents that “anyone responsible for starting a fire is also responsible for the cost of putting it out, which can total in the millions of dollars.” Updated information on statewide fire restrictions is available online at mtfireinfo.org.
Last week brought several days of 100-degree heat to Missoula, with possible lightning strikes predicted in the days ahead. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency. So it’s not the best time to take advantage of a new law, House Bill 215, that allows roman candles and bottle rockets, both previously prohibited due to their high risk of starting fires.
There are several good reasons to abstain from shooting fireworks beyond the obvious risk of injury or inadvertent wildfire, however. They terrorize pets and wildlife — and people. They can trigger post-traumatic stress symptoms among veterans, who make up a relatively high percentage of Montana’s population. In fact, the Montana VA Health Care System, which serves more than 47,000 veterans in the state, is urging all Montanans to consider their veteran neighbors before lighting any fireworks.
“The Fourth of July can be a difficult time for our nation’s heroes because fireworks create sights, sounds and smells that can activate flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety,” explained Dr. Robert Connell, the Montana VA’s acting associate chief of staff for mental health services. “The sudden, sharp explosions of unexpected fireworks can create a state of hyperawareness and hypervigilance for veterans with PTSD.”
Caring for our veterans is itself an act of true patriotism. After all, these are the very folks who helped “earn the freedom we celebrate on the Fourth of July,” added MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman: “Every Montanan can and should help veterans with PTSD avoid surprise fireworks. If you plan to light fireworks on non-Fourth of July days, be considerate and have a conversation with your neighbors and let them that you would like to set off fireworks. Fireworks are expected on the Fourth of July, but not at 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. in the days before and after July 4.”
Far better to enjoy one of the professional public displays that have pre-determined start and stop times. Even better, make a day of enjoying the many Fourth of July offerings today.
Spend the morning at the fifth annual Independent Day Camp at the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, then catch the old-fashioned celebration at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula in the afternoon. When evening arrives, stop by the Southgate Mall for live music, food trucks and family friendly activities, capped by an awe-inspiring fireworks display that can be viewed from almost every corner of the valley.
And that's just in Missoula. From a parade in Polson to a Sacajawea Day history presentation in Darby, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the day.
Of course, there will always be those who insist on taking risks or being careless in defiance of laws and common sense. But endangering others, and making it impossible for your neighbors to relax and enjoy the holiday too, is just selfish. You might even call it unpatriotic.
We didn’t wear face masks or line up for COVID shots for our personal convenience, but rather to protect others in our community who may be seriously harmed, or even killed, by exposure to a highly contagious virus. Think of fireworks the same way. Refraining from igniting explosives in your driveway might put a damper on your personal enjoyment of the holiday — but it will make everyone else’s that much more enjoyable.