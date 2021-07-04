Missoulian editorial: Patriotic to think of community

Far better to enjoy one of the professional public displays that have pre-determined start and stop times. Even better, make a day of enjoying the many Fourth of July offerings today.

Spend the morning at the fifth annual Independent Day Camp at the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, then catch the old-fashioned celebration at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula in the afternoon. When evening arrives, stop by the Southgate Mall for live music, food trucks and family friendly activities, capped by an awe-inspiring fireworks display that can be viewed from almost every corner of the valley.

And that's just in Missoula. From a parade in Polson to a Sacajawea Day history presentation in Darby, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the day.

Of course, there will always be those who insist on taking risks or being careless in defiance of laws and common sense. But endangering others, and making it impossible for your neighbors to relax and enjoy the holiday too, is just selfish. You might even call it unpatriotic.