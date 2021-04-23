Missoulian editorial: Plenty of bad legislation, but also some good

Supportive huckleberries to Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, who made a successful motion to indefinitely postpone a bill that would have restricted medical care for transgender youth, and to all the state legislators who helped block this terrible proposal. It started as House Bill 113 , which failed in the House on a narrow vote, then was resurrected as House Bill 427 . This second bill passed the House and the Senate Judiciary Committee before being postponed by senators 27-22, with help from eight Republicans.

Chokecherries tied to a bundle of money, since that’s all some legislators seem to care about, for House Bill 112, which seeks to ban transgender athletes from competing in school sports. Earlier this week, the bill was amended so that it would nullify itself if the federal government withheld education funding as a result of its passage. The potential loss of money is a concern, certainly. Of even bigger concern is the ongoing attempt by legislators to discriminate against and bully the small number of transgender youth in Montana.