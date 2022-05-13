Missoulian Editorial: Pomp and Huckleberries

A mortarboard cap full of Huckleberries to the more than 1,900 graduating University of Montana students who will receive their degrees this Saturday. Years of study, community service, discipline, adventure and potential go into the ink on those diplomas. But those sheepskins only mark the starting line of the next race – the real application of higher learning for the betterment and defense of humanity.

And a case of huckleberry-enhanced snack bars for all the friends and parents who’ve spent the past few days emptying out apartments and dorms of students heading off for summer jobs and opportunities. Some garage-sale experts refer to this Saturday as “Crusty Christmas” for the plethora of home furnishings suddenly available on driveways and alleyways around town.

Chokecherry stains on the waders and overalls of folks who leave wads of fishing line and baling twine for birds to die in. Professional bird watchers report disturbing drops in osprey populations along the Clark Fork River, where they’re also finding lots of fish hawks injured or dead after getting tangled in leftover lines. We shouldn’t be littering tackle or tie-downs any more than we leave behind beer cans and candy wrappers. And so a thank-you huckleberry muffin to the folks at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks who’ve set out signage and receptacles for trash fishing line at riverside put-ins and campsites.

The bitter taste of chokecherries lingers long in the mouth, and so does the legacy of a COVID pandemic that will reach the 1-million-death milestone for Americans this weekend. That includes 3,378 Montanans no longer with us – friends, neighbors, grandparents, elders, children and people we never knew, but who mattered to somebody. We may have left behind the tradition of inscribing cause of death on tombstones, as our ancestors did after the flu pandemic of 1918-19. Walk through any old cemetery and those markers remain for all to see. Historians will have to look elsewhere for evidence of how we responded to the greatest disease trauma of our time. We owe it to the dead to show our response.

Finally, a flat-brimmed hat full of huckleberries to Dave Roemer as he takes the superintendent’s desk at Glacier National Park. A graduate of UM’s Environmental Studies program, he will have a ready and anxious audience of stakeholders to advise him on the challenges brewing around the Crown of the Continent. He walks a tightrope balancing responsibilities for maintaining a pleasuring ground for the public with the defense of irreplaceable natural wonders that can be easily loved to death. Fortunately, he now works in one of the most productive huckleberry ecosystems on the planet.

