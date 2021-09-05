Missoulian editorial: Priority should be student safety, not politics

Add public schools to the list of political battlegrounds in our increasingly divided country.
In Montana, we have Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen to thank for sowing confusion and stirring controversy at the start of an otherwise promising new school year.
As students throughout the state were attending their first day of classes last week, both Gianforte and Arntzen issued statements calling into question the common-sense health requirements that are absolutely essential to keeping our schools open.
In doing so, they showed that their foremost concern is not student safety or community health, but politics.
The governor played to the anti-masking crowd with his sudden announcement of an “emergency rule” through the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Although it was couched as an urgently necessary order, the decree is actually more of an unnecessary suggestion.
In a nutshell, the rule says that schools “should” forgo mask mandates and leave it up to individual students and their parents to decide whether to wear a mask. The good news is that it makes no actual difference to local school policies requiring masks or other virus prevention measures. Most districts with masking requirements already allow students to “opt out” of wearing a mask by signing up for online schooling.
The bad news is that the rule is based on bad reasoning, draws on cherry-picked sources, and adds fuel to the rampant fires of misinformation about COVID-19.
Gianforte’s statement sought to make it seem as though masks have not been proven effective in reducing transmission of the virus, but health officials and medical experts (including the Centers for Disease Control) remain clear that they strongly recommend “universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools” as one of the most effective means of stopping the spread of COVID-19 — and the even more highly contagious Delta variant.
To support his pre-conceived position, Gianforte’s office ignored the body of peer-reviewed evidence provided by the experts in epidemiology and instead offered a laundry list of opinion pieces, inconclusive research and other problem-riddled sources. It was a clear attempt to justify a stance that would be very difficult to justify using actual science and solid sources.
In reality, the research showing the effectiveness of masks in reducing the spread of virus is robust and is now focused not on whether masks are effective, but on which kinds of masks are most effective.
Superintendent Arntzen’s announcement does not even pretend to care about facts or science. It states plainly that she “stands with Montana parents, students, and Governor Greg Gianforte” following the “emergency rule to reinforce parental rights regarding masking in schools.” Arntzen notes that she has also written a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky “urging local control.”
It would be more accurate to point out that Arntzen “stands with” only some parents and against many others, and is actively pushing to override local control of districts that opted to begin the school year with masking requirements. She is showing no regard at all for the right of all Montana students to a public education in a safe environment.
One of the wonderful things about our public school system in this country is that it provides communities with a means to directly influence the education of our children. Notwithstanding federal guidelines and state oversight, school districts are about as local as it gets, with a board of trustees elected by district voters and a process that is open and accountable to the local public.
Public schools are thus reflective of their communities. Yet it’s a given that there will be disagreement within those communities and that it would be impossible for schools to set rules that satisfy everyone.
When communities are deeply divided, schools must listen to all sides, of course. In Missoula, recent school board meetings have been inundated with public comment that highlights exactly that listening process. Parents and community members have had ample opportunity to have their say, and will continue to be provided further opportunities. Those who didn’t get their way can continue making their case and advocating for change.
In the end, however, we would hope that the decision-makers have the safety of our children as their foremost concern.
Montana’s governor and state superintendent don’t live in Missoula, but they should be aware that in its most recent report, the Missoula health department counted about 800 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 87 new cases added in a single day and 34 hospitalizations. About 15% of those active cases are among children. One of the largest hospitals in the region has had to stop scheduling new non-urgent procedures while it handles the surge in COVID patients.
Even those who don’t believe the prevailing science and disagree with the school rules can acknowledge that our school trustees and administrators are making their decisions based above all on the health and well-being of our students.
For that, they deserve our thanks. We can show our appreciation by supporting our educators, encouraging our students to follow the rules, even if they don’t agree with them, and participating in public school discussions in a civil, constructive manner.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.