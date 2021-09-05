Missoulian editorial: Priority should be student safety, not politics

It would be more accurate to point out that Arntzen “stands with” only some parents and against many others, and is actively pushing to override local control of districts that opted to begin the school year with masking requirements. She is showing no regard at all for the right of all Montana students to a public education in a safe environment.

One of the wonderful things about our public school system in this country is that it provides communities with a means to directly influence the education of our children. Notwithstanding federal guidelines and state oversight, school districts are about as local as it gets, with a board of trustees elected by district voters and a process that is open and accountable to the local public.

Public schools are thus reflective of their communities. Yet it’s a given that there will be disagreement within those communities and that it would be impossible for schools to set rules that satisfy everyone.