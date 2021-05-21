Missoulian editorial: Regents push back on HB 102

Convoluted chokecherries to the conflicting and confusing guidance on wearing face masks from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC relaxed its mask rules for fully vaccinated people in most settings, but gave vague recommendations for continued mask use in health care facilities, on public transportation and in government buildings such as courts and post offices. The CDC has noted that even fully vaccinated individuals may still contract COVID-19, although the risk is greatly reduced. Different states and local governments may still require masks depending on their vaccination rates and other factors, and private businesses also may require that their employees and customers wear masks.