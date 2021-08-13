Missoulian editorial: Return of in-person fun at fair

Huckleberries to seal the new deal between the city of Missoula and the Western Montana Mental Health Center and allow a 21-unit apartment building to transfer to public ownership. The Bridge Apartments were listed for sale a few months ago and the city put in an offer, but the mental health center opted to negotiate with another buyer instead. Now those negotiations have ended, allowing the city to step in with its proposal to use tax increment financing to pay the $2.2 million price and ensure the apartments will remain available for its low-income residents well into the future.