Missoulian editorial: Shoulder the burden of bearing arms

There wasn’t much of a news story about the student with a gun who police intercepted at Sentinel High School on Tuesday.

Missoula didn’t have to join the list with Uvalde (22 killed, 18 injured), Newtown (28 killed, 2 injured), Parkland (17 killed, 17 injured), Santa Fe, (10 killed, 14 injured), Roseburg, (10 killed, 9 injured), Rancho Tehama (6 dead, 18 injured), Santa Monica (6 dead, 4 injured), Oakland (7 dead, 3 injured), Marysville (5 dead, 1 injured), and Oxford (4 dead, 7 injured). That’s just the school shootings, in just the past 10 years. Let’s give them all a round of thoughts and prayers.

Let’s also do something about it.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the “right of the people to keep and bear arms.” Let’s be clear from the start: What follows is NOT a proposal to take away anyone’s gun.

It IS a proposal to make our well-regulated militias regulate themselves, or suffer the full consequences of irresponsibility.

Start with the profit motive. The common denominator of the school shootings, and the rest of the mass shootings that have killed at least 531 Americans this year, as of mid-October, is the use of military-grade rifles and pistols. By that, we mean firearms shooting more bullets faster than the traditional hunting rifle or single-shot revolver.

The Congressional Research Service confirms the federal government retains the power to define the kinds of firearms appropriate for general public use. We let drug stores sell NyQuil over the counter, but limit access to fentanyl. Likewise, we can set a threshold for the types of firearms for open sale. The Second Amendment doesn’t OK general sales of machine-guns. We can ratchet that bar lower.

We propose a federal law requiring a special permit for the SALE of any firearm considered military-grade. We also propose strict controls on any bullet magazine holding more rounds than a typical hunting rifle or revolver pistol. And we would expose the makers and owners of such military-grade weapons and magazines to the full liability stemming from misuse of their possessions.

The goal here is to transform both the property value and cultural value of these weapons. Keeping and bearing military-grade firearms should not provide a feeling of empowerment and control. It should impose a burden of responsibility and liability.

As “Gunfight” author and Kalispell resident Ryan Busse recently told the Missoulian, the firearms industry profits by encouraging a culture of fear and distrust while avoiding all responsibility for its products.

“The byproduct of the culture that is created is directly contributing to outcomes like Buffalo and Uvalde and Highland Park," Busse said, "because these are for the most part troubled young men, teenagers in many instances, who are told they, too, can be a tactical bad ass and solve their problems by grabbing this gun. There’s a direct line to the marketing and divisive fearful conspiratorial political rhetoric that the industry is engaged in, and I don’t see any of that lessening now. I see it getting worse. It can get a lot f---ing worse.”

Pay careful attention here: This law would NOT restrict POSSESSION of military-grade firearms. And it would not touch the kinds of rifles and handguns generations of hunters have found satisfactory for killing wild game. Traditional sporting rifles and pistols, defined by magazine size, would remain free to manufacture, sell, buy, possess and use. While such weapons are dangerous, they lack the asymmetrical destructiveness of military-grade firearms.

All those AR-15 “sporting rifles” (2.8 million imported or manufactured to the U.S. last year) and Glocks would also remain legal to keep and bear, just as the Second Amendment allows. Nor would it ban possession of large-capacity magazines.

Requiring a permit to buy and sell that military-grade gear would simply ban their private sale, eliminating their commercial and investment value for the general public and the firearms industry.

Just as Perdue Pharmaceuticals had no business selling truckloads of Oxycontin to profit from a manufactured drug crisis, the firearms industry has no right to “re-issue man cards” through the sale of military-grade weapons to an unregulated militia. Nor do we need to tolerate a private market buying and selling tools of mass destruction – whether illegal drugs or overpowered guns. Make them privately worthless.

According to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, the sporting arms and ammunition industry has a total economic impact of $70.5 billion a year. That’s a little more than what Americans used to spend on tobacco at the height of that industry’s social dominance. Once Big Tobacco was made to accept liability for the deaths it caused, the subsequent shrinkage of the tobacco industry was about as mourned as the collapse of a mafia network.

The toll of gun violence extends beyond victims killed. The cost of firearms injuries — funerals, medical care, lost production, quality of life — is $557 billion a year, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. That study also found the number of employer-sponsored, firearms-related health insurance cases grew four-fold between 2007 and 2020.

As it did with the Oxycontin makers and cigarette sellers, U.S. law can seek compensation from those deemed to have profited from the damage they caused, and from the unregulated militia members who abetted it. That links the production and possession of firearms recovered in criminal activity with the liability cost of the criminal act (including victim compensation and law enforcement response). Misuse of military-grade firearms would be subject to crippling penalties for the criminal action (not the possession of the firearm).

Gun makers can still sell all the military-grade weapons that law enforcement agencies, National Guard units, and other well-regulated militias might deem necessary. If the local police chief determines officers need machine-guns to confront drug gangs, spend those tax dollars. We know police departments have an internal culture that demands training, practice and discipline in firearms use — and we can vigorously persecute violations of those rules.

The goal would be to strip those assault weapons of their superhero aura and soak them in the blood and mayhem they've unleashed. Feel free to keep and bear those arms. And shoulder the burden of their existence.