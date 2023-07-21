Readers can usually tell when an editorial endorsement well has run dry: Paeans to lovely summer weather and adoptable puppies replace strident calls to harangue legislators or celebrate Davids defeating Goliaths. But please don’t assume the following delivery of huckleberry ice cream to the Missoula International Choral Festival is just an exercise in non-controversial baton-waving. Most Missoulians who attend a festival choir concert get their lives incrementally improved through enjoying some excellent music. Some special Missoulians have their lives infinitely expanded by the experience of hosting those singers, or shepherding them from place to place, or managing the backstage logistics needed to pull off a show like this. And every other community that doesn’t have something like the International Choral Festival on its calendar wonders what secret ingredient it lacks that might admit it to the medals podium in the Pursuit of Happiness. Whether it’s a pow wow or a marathon, the skill to throw a big public event where the purpose is to improve everyone’s life (opposed to, say, one office candidate’s life) is a way to catch happiness.

In the social media world, we reserve special chokecherry responses to the perpetrators of viral wolf-crying. Last week’s warning that Clark Fork River water might be killing dogs unplugged a flood of anxious energy in search of answers to the wrong questions. To recap, some Missoula pet owners had a tragic incident where two of their dogs were playing in the river and got sick, one fatally. Someone else decided the proper thing to do was post about the incident with large-type letters and nine exclamation points, including a diagnosis “there’s clearly something in the water here in town.” This week, local health officials confirmed the illnesses that affected the dogs were not from toxic algal blooms, and that the area implicated didn’t have any algae blooms in the first place. After living through a horrific global pandemic, two lessons ought to have been ingrained in everyone’s minds: 1) Spreading unfounded health rumors can have horrific consequences, and 2) We have and need highly competent public health officials whose job is to evaluate health incidents and compose appropriate responses.