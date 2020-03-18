Missoulian editorial: 5 small ways to help your fellow Missoulians through hard times

The coronavirus pandemic seemingly touches on every aspect of our lives. Precautionary measures to slow its spread include school shutdowns, business closures, service curtailments and a host of prudent actions taken to protect the health and lives of the most vulnerable in our community. Unfortunately, COVID-19 fears have also caused some hoarding of food, medicine and cleaning supplies.
As this situation continues to unwind over the coming weeks, it’s as important as ever to ensure that all actions, from the government to the individual, are based on good information. It’s too easy, in this day of instant online communication, to spread false rumors and incite unnecessary panic.
The Missoulian is doing its part to relay the most timely updates from health experts and keep readers informed of important developments in our community. All our reporting on the coronavirus outbreak is easily accessible — and free — at Missoulian.com.
As Missoula weathers this public health emergency, the value of good information is increasingly apparent. So too is the value of a caring community.
In a matter of days, following news of the virus’ appearance in Montana, neighborhoods and social media groups were organizing to ensure no one is overlooked. One group, “Missoula COVID-19 Mutual Aid Community,” is organizing local needs and response, and can be found on Facebook. A social networking service called Nextdoor allows entire neighborhoods to share updates on local happenings. At last glance, several of these were flooded with offers of help for elderly or immunocompromised neighbors.
That’s the spirit that will see Missoula through these difficult times.
In that same spirit, and in addition to following basic hygiene procedures and the recommendations of health experts, here are five simple things Missoulians can consider doing to help our community:
1. Donate to the Missoula Food Bank or other local nonprofit. If you were going to attend an event that's been canceled, consider donating the ticket price to the host or organizer.
2. Buy a gift card at a local small business.
3. Share supplies, if you have extras. There’s no reason anyone should go without a roll of toilet paper or bag of rice when others have plenty to spare.
4. Offer to help elderly or immunocompromised neighbors clean and disinfect their houses, or pick up groceries.
5. Swap puzzles, games and books with families that have children at home who are growing bored and can’t spend all day watching Netflix.
And remember, we’re all in this together.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian editorial board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.