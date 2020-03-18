Missoulian editorial: 5 small ways to help your fellow Missoulians through hard times

The coronavirus pandemic seemingly touches on every aspect of our lives. Precautionary measures to slow its spread include school shutdowns, business closures, service curtailments and a host of prudent actions taken to protect the health and lives of the most vulnerable in our community. Unfortunately, COVID-19 fears have also caused some hoarding of food, medicine and cleaning supplies.

As this situation continues to unwind over the coming weeks, it’s as important as ever to ensure that all actions, from the government to the individual, are based on good information. It’s too easy, in this day of instant online communication, to spread false rumors and incite unnecessary panic.

The Missoulian is doing its part to relay the most timely updates from health experts and keep readers informed of important developments in our community. All our reporting on the coronavirus outbreak is easily accessible — and free — at Missoulian.com.

As Missoula weathers this public health emergency, the value of good information is increasingly apparent. So too is the value of a caring community.