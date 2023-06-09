Send some chokecherries of sympathy eastward to everyone in New York City who’s learning what it’s like when large landscapes catch fire. The wildfires in Quebec that have sent continental plumes of smoke across the Atlantic Coast have renewed calls for more vigorous forest management and fire control. Absent from those appeals is the acknowledgment that those fires are part of the new normal, along with rising sea levels, shrinking arctic ice, irregular rainfall and heatwaves. Arguments about how we manage forests might need to take a knee to how we manage the planet. The levels of PM2.5 (the lung-penetrating particles we're all familiar with after decades of summer smoke) in New York have set records beyond what they usually produce with all their traffic and ozone.

Can some huckleberry jam in recognition of Missoula County’s award-winning efforts to track its response to the COVID pandemic and public health protection. The National Association of Counties spotlighted Missoula for its work preserving the history of what took place and what decisions got made, along with the records of how those actions played out. In something as random and catastrophic as a global disease crisis, having that kind of archive will be invaluable to future responders. In the scramble to save lives and stop the spread of a killer virus, we tried a lot of things. Some (disinfecting groceries) turned out useless. Others (lockdowns) bought crucial time to develop treatments and keep the medical system from complete breakdown. Science advances by testing, recording the results and learning from them. We can’t do that without that middle step — and Missoula County was duly honored for its work.

It should be right up there with licking frozen fence posts and sticking fingers in light sockets, but chokecherry-brained tourists keep making Yellowstone National Park the podium for Darwin Awards (presented to those who do the most service to humanity by removing themselves from the gene pool). In one week, we’ve had one woman gored on video while trying to pet a buffalo and two people charged with (mis)handling wildlife for “rescuing” bison and elk calves. Both babies had to be killed after the rescues backfired. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials remind us we should already know this when we find apparently abandoned baby deer in our yards. Let’s prove we’re smarter than the average Yellowstone tourist and leave them alone.